Two senior police officers accused of trying to steal $90k from a business

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO senior police officers are accused of trying to steal $90,000 from a business in March.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville yesterday charged Assistant Superintendent of Police Dwayne Omar Mackey, 43, and Inspector Benjamin Moss, 39, with attempted stealing.

The courtroom was packed with officers and relatives, including Owen Hanna, chief welfare officer of the Police Staff Association.

ASP Mackey and Insp Moss allegedly attempted to steal $90,000 from Willy Germain on March 26. The money belonged to Luc Telfort.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge, and prosecutor Inspector Cordero Farrington raised no objections to their getting bail.

K Melvin Munroe, who represented Inspector Moss, asked that the court allow the defendant’s police bail to continue.

Bjorn Ferguson, who represented ASP Mackey, asked that his client be released on his own recognizance. Mr Ferguson referred to ASP Mackey as a gazetted police officer and claimed that he was still a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Magistrate Serville declined these suggestions. Bail for both defendants was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. The pair were told they must attend all their court dates and not to interfere with any witnesses.

They were told that if they fail to post bail by yesterday afternoon, their police bail would be extended until 3pm today.

The trial in this matter begins on August 7.