We will investigate dumped fetus, says Laroda

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Social Services will investigate the case of a baby found in a garbage disposal in a bathroom at Rubis Gas Station on Gladstone Road.

Police have a 24-year-old woman in custody after the incident, but Social Services Minister Myles Laroda said his ministry will do its own investigation.

“I could tell you of adoptions, I could tell you of foster homes that I’m personally aware of involving children whose mother had the baby at the hospital and just never returned,” he said.

“And I know of at least two situations where a child has been placed in very loving homes, and so my advice to young ladies out there if they feel that they’re in a difficult situation, especially as it concerns the welfare and maintenance of their children, that the government provides assistance, they provide homes.

“They are wards of the state and while we would love for children to be in their natural biological environment, if conditions present do not allow that, they can always turn to social services for assistance.”

A baby “between 15 and 20 weeks old” was found in the garbage disposal of a bathroom at Rubis Gas Station on Gladstone Road.