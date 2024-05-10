‘Gibson owes judges apology for comment’

By JADE RUSSELL

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said Long Island MP Adrian Gibson should apologise to judges for saying their biases could affect the outcome of trials where they must render a verdict in the absence of a jury.

The Trial by Judge Alone Bill 2024 was passed in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, allowing people to waive their constitutional right to a jury trial in favour of a trial by a judge alone. Mr Gibson expressed concern that a judge’s biases could affect their judgment in bench trials. He said a panel of judges would be better than a single judge, though he noted that this would be costly.

Mr Munroe said yesterday: “To talk about bias is to suggest that a judge will not be true to his judicial oath. Judges swear to do right by all men without fear or favour.”

Mr Munroe noted the case of North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish’s rape trial, where the judge dismissed the jury after learning that a juror had a close relationship with the leader of the opposition,Michael Pintard. Mr Munroe said the judge removed the jury to prevent the risk of bias.

He noted that Mr Gibson has an ongoing trial and suggested that could be altering his perception of judges.

“As a lawyer, he should know he ought not to be suggesting that judges don’t live up to their judicial oath; it’s disrespectful,” he said. “It’s not appropriate, and he really owes the entire judiciary, the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and Privy Council an apology.”

Mr Munroe said few countries that allow bench trials at the Supreme Court or equivalent level have judge panels.