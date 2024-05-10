‘Most of BPL Plant obsolete in 5 years’

Over 72 percent of all generators will need replacing, says Pinder

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said 60 per cent of Bahamas Power & Light’s plant in New Providence and 80 per cent of its plants in Family Islands must be replaced in the next five years as engines reach the end of their useful life, a transformation that will cost almost $300m.

He said officials anticipate a year-by-year growth of five percent in energy demand and that BPL must replace 113MW of rental generation and 203MW of “aged or obsolete generators in their fleet”.

His comments came before senators passed the Electricity Bill and Natural Gas Bill yesterday, paving the way for the Davis administration’s plans to reform BPM.

Mr Pinder painted a picture of a utility company in dire straits.

He said over 72 percent of the peak load generation that BPL owns needs replacement.

He said the company will need $211m to replace its aging equipment in New Providence.

He said 100 MW of new generation is needed in the Family Islands to account for replacing 32 MW of rental generation.

The company reportedly needs $80m for new generation in the Family Islands.

“That is an immediate need of almost $300m just to replace current generation, which is also insignificant to meet the current demand loads plus our contingencies,” he said.

“So we don’t even have what we need, yet what we have, we have to replace to the tune of $300m. Those are the facts.”

He said there is a 64.4MW energy generation shortfall which will increase to 130MW in five years if nothing is done to address it.

He called the situation an “unfortunate reality”, adding that the country needs “a new paradigm for the generation supply in this country”.

His comments come as BPL employees brace for details about the administration’s reform plans, which reportedly involve separating the transmission, generation and distribution parts of BPL with the aid of strategic partners.

Mr Pinder said the new electricity bill introduces several provisions that facilitate cleaner energy, enhanced competition, and the regulation of artificial intelligence.

He said the bills create a regulatory framework for LNG use.

“Currently, LNG fuel is imported as fuel for electricity generation in private developments,” he said. “They have powerplants powered by LNG fuel without regulation bringing it into the country, without regulation of safety and handling the fuel, without regulation if it has to be blended, if it comes in an iso tank, and without regulation on how it is ultimately pumped into the generation unit.”

He said the government wants to produce 27MW of solar energy throughout the Family Islands and at least 60 to 100MW of solar energy in New Providence, which will be the first time solar energy and renewables will be used through BPL.

He said a request for proposal (RFP) that was sent out for energy-producing companies to collaborate with The Bahamas for renewable energy has closed and the review committee is working through the responses to the RFP.

He said the new injection of at least 60 to 100MW of solar energy will come at no capital cost to BPL.