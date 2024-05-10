Volunteers battle to protect Abaco homes from forest fires

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FIREFIGHTERS battled a bush fire in Abaco yesterday that sent thick black smoke billowing into the air.

The smoke was near people’s homes.

Roscoe Thompson, chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township, said the fire was massive.

Chief Superintendent of Police Will Hart said people complained of a fire in the area of Murphy Town. He said the fire was contained and caused no structural damage. He could not say what caused the fire.

Fire Chief Danny Sawyer said the fire was on the SC Bootle Highway.

“It jumped the road on the north side of Murphy Town,” he said. “So far we’ve got Marsh Harbour Fire department, Treasure Key Fire Department, Hope Town on standby and we also got the Cherokee Fire Department.”

He disagreed that the fire was contained.

“I just passed it. It’s huge and I mean huge and its not contained because it’s in the middle of the island,” he said. “It’s in between Sherlin Bootle and then on the north side of the island so you can’t get to it.”

He said the fire could affect homes in Bahama Coral Island and Great Cistern.

“Right now, you know, it’s just a waiting game,” he said. “It’s in the middle of the bushes and you can’t do anything with it.”

He did not know if people evacuated the area.