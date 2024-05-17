Man accused of unlawful sex with teen girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was imprisoned yesterday accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl last Sunday.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged John Charles with unlawful sexual intercourse.

Charles allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenage girl on May 12 in New Providence.

Charles was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment.

The accused was also told of his right to apply for bail through the higher court while on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Charles’ VBI is set for service on August 8.

Frank Saunders represented the accused.