National Crime Intelligence Act to be amended for new technology

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder revealed at Thursday’s Senate meeting that the government plans to amend the National Crime Intelligence Act to improve the legislative framework related to the intelligence aspect of combatting crime in the country.

Mr Pinder acknowledged the important role that intelligence plays as the government tries to get a handle on gang violence in the country.

“We passed an anti-gang bill that creates a host of serious offenses for being a member of a gang or committing crimes while being a member of a gang, but in order to properly implement that you need proper intelligence,” the attorney general said.

“Intelligence is key and paramount to collecting the evidence necessary to prosecute under these laws we’re passing.”

He said that the amended National Crime Intelligence Act will better facilitate the gathering of intelligence, particularly targeting organized crime.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander previously stated the use of technology is an integral part of the 2024 policing plan, as well as introducing a new drone unit.

Last month, the Royal Bahamas Police Force hosted their inaugural technology expo, where the police force exhibited the latest technology they use in their crime-fighting efforts, inclusive of CCTV cameras, vehicles, ShotSpotter technology, and drones.

Attorney Bjorn Ferguson told the Tribune that the current Police Act does not contain provisions for the use of facial recognition and drone technology.

According to Mr Ferguson, Section 38 of the Police Act outlines how the police may use images and recordings, which the act does not permit taking photographs of individuals who are not in custody or save facial images in a database comparing them with other facial images in the database.

The attorney called for legislative reform, reasoning that certain intelligence-gathering technology used in police work can’t provide a societal benefit absent of the regulations and laws to govern the use unless risking ethical and societal concerns.