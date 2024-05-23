Minnis snubbed by his former Cabinet

Ex-ministers state support for Pintard in leadership race
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has little public support from the people he led in Cabinet ahead of the FNM’s one-day convention next month, with most people he appointed to executive roles telling The Tribune they support Michael Pintard for leader.
Brensil Rolle, Pakeisha Parker-Edgecombe, Darren Henfield, Dion Foulkes, and Elsworth Johnson all told The Tribune yesterday that they support Mr Pintard. Peter Turnquest, Dr Duane Sands and Brent Symonette had previously endorsed Mr Pintard. Dionisio D’Aguliar and Kwasi Thompson declined to comment, while Frankie Campbell and Iram Lewis were reluctant to give their view, insisting they would support whoever delegates choose.
Neither former Attorney General Carl Bethel nor former Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira responded to calls or messages from this newspaper on the topic. Jeff Lloyd, the former education minister, said his view is “immaterial” because he cannot vote at the convention.
Dr Minnis, who believes he kept the country stable despite the massive challenge posed by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, has said he has unfinished business.
He said if re-elected prime minister, he would remove value-added tax (VAT) from breadbasket items and medicine, introduce more tax exemptions on food products, invest more in Bahamian youth and reform the country’s immigration policies.
However, from his Cabinet, only former Health Minister Renward Wells and former Works Minister Desmond Bannister have publicly endorsed him.
“He’s been tried, tested and proven through the most difficult circumstances and trying times in this country,” Mr Wells told The Tribune at Dr Minnis’ campaign launch last week.
Several former ministers said they are supporting Mr Pintard because he is an “inclusive” leader.
“He reminds me a lot, to be honest, of our former prime minister, the right honourable Hubert Ingraham, in the sense that he says what he means and he does what he says. He’s for the people,” said Ms Parker-Edgecombe.
Mr Foulkes, a former party chairman and deputy leader, supported Mr Pintard at the last leadership convention and saw no reason to change his vote.
“I think he has done a good job in terms of running the internal organs of the party,” he said. “During all of the parliamentary debate, his contributions have been very informative, and I think he’s done an excellent job over the last two and half years.”
Mr Henfield said he supports Mr Pintard because he believes he can push the party forward.
“I saw a resurgence in the way council meetings were attended, in the way executive meetings were attended, and we really came back together to be what we are now,” he said. “We’re still working hard to become the next government of The Bahamas, and I think as a leader, he has placed us in this position.”
The former Cabinet ministers were not critical of Dr Minnis.
Mr Johnson, for instance, said his support for Mr Pintard “doesn’t change my admiration, love and respect for Dr Minnis and he knows that. And I’ve made it clear that my support for Mr Pintard is not blind loyalty.”
Mr Rolle, the former Public Services Minister, offered more pointed comments, saying the former prime minister should step aside instead of forcing his way into the party’s leadership.
He said while Dr Minnis “has a right to put his name in nomination, Bahamians have not yet forgiven him for the kind of things that happened while he was prime minister and he should’ve waited until the call from the Bahamian people rather than seeking to force his way back into politics, back into leadership”.
The former ministers said they would support the party regardless of the outcome of the convention, which will be held under the theme “Forward Stronger” at Baha Mar. “The FNM has a history of very contentious leadership fights, and we also have a history of coming together after that fight, and I have no doubt that on June 2nd, all of the various factions of the party would come together to battle and beat the PLP at the next general election,”
said Mr Foulkes.
Comments
moncurcool 15 hours, 34 minutes ago
I really respect the comments of Brensil Role. Minnis is trying to force himself back. He has learned nothing.
stillwaters 10 hours, 17 minutes ago
These old politicians are just like booga on the end of your finger....hard to rub them off ....
K4C 15 hours ago
Oh the DRAMA
DonAnthony 14 hours, 52 minutes ago
Minnis had his chance and failed, can he just enjoy his comfortable retirement and let a new, hopefully more competent FNM lead without his constant interference ?
sheeprunner12 13 hours, 55 minutes ago
Interesting article
The media can be a dangerous tool to influence the masses.
If Brave is endorsing Pintard ...... FNMs should take serious note of its implications.
No one supported Churchill for PM ahead of World War 2. And look what happened after that.
realfreethinker 10 hours, 40 minutes ago
Minnis was soundly rejected during the last election and he lost a leadership race since that. What has he done that would make him think he has support?
Observer 13 hours, 8 minutes ago
Mr. Foulkes puts the party's main objective in perspective, i.e. 'beat the P.L.P.'
TalRussell 12 hours, 14 minutes ago
Village Road's Comrade Branville McCartney, has a view of himself as the colony's "alternative deputy premiership in waiting". — And everything and everyones' else is like this and that – Convention delegates - along with Comrade Thomas Desmond Bannister, are being snubbed scrubbed! --- Yes?
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 52 minutes ago
The PLP has been good for the average Bahamian the FNM makes sure the rich gets richer the shipping port can increase their fees the cost of living is. Affected by the cost of shipping
truetruebahamian 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
Fool
moncurcool 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
I do not comment to foolishness, but this is the most unintelligent, ignorant, lack of common sense and blind political statement ever made.
stillwaters 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
Birdie, are you insane?
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
Who is worse Mr Pintard or the doc Pintard may not go all over the world calling the Bahamas corrupt
May be more approachable he is the toggie and boggie man how low will he go. Remains to be seen
stillwaters 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
But we are corrupt from the head down to the toe
TalRussell 10 hours, 49 minutes ago
Possibilities to grow membership byTenfold in the Coalition of Independents' (COI).. Invest in setting up a 1 June stall out at Baha Mar Resort as a membership recruitment tool to attract a fair number of disgruntled RedShirts' convention delegates and attendees' --- Switch over to (COI). --- Yes?
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 49 minutes ago
These FNM ex-Cabinet members are playing possum ........ no one knows who they will vote for on June 1.
Pintard is a tin foil hat tyrant ........... so, they are telling him what he wants to hear ahead of the "convention"
ExposedU2C 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
This nasty, evil, demonic and tyrannical lout is as delusional and full of himself as they come. Surely by now even the most loyal FNM voters in the Killarney constituency must realise that come the next general election they would be doing the FNM party and the country a great favour if they stayed at home or at work rather than cast a vote for this most cruel monster.
DillyTree 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
Time for Dr. Minnis to go quietly this time. He's past his sell date.
As a Kilarney constituent, I will not be voting if Dr. Minnis stands for the Hilarney district. I will not vote for this man -- EVER AGAIN! His record speaks for itself, and his underhanded nasty ways even flounder. He does not promote nor encourage new leadership, but clings to his old selfish egottistical ways -- not for the betterment of the Bahamas. Please, Dr. Minnis, go away!
joeblow 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
... I would take COVID over Minnis any day! Worst, most authoritarian PM ever!
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Bulla, what you smoking?????
You ain't living in Nassau under the New Day, hey????
TalRussell 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
A convention win for Pintard can still be a LOSS! --- Even those delegates are not openly identifying with the Minnis/McCartney camp– doesn't mean they're prepared to ride a Pintard horsey into another by or general election. --- Yes?
