Minnis snubbed by his former Cabinet

Ex-ministers state support for Pintard in leadership race

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has little public support from the people he led in Cabinet ahead of the FNM’s one-day convention next month, with most people he appointed to executive roles telling The Tribune they support Michael Pintard for leader.

Brensil Rolle, Pakeisha Parker-Edgecombe, Darren Henfield, Dion Foulkes, and Elsworth Johnson all told The Tribune yesterday that they support Mr Pintard. Peter Turnquest, Dr Duane Sands and Brent Symonette had previously endorsed Mr Pintard. Dionisio D’Aguliar and Kwasi Thompson declined to comment, while Frankie Campbell and Iram Lewis were reluctant to give their view, insisting they would support whoever delegates choose.

Neither former Attorney General Carl Bethel nor former Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira responded to calls or messages from this newspaper on the topic. Jeff Lloyd, the former education minister, said his view is “immaterial” because he cannot vote at the convention.

Dr Minnis, who believes he kept the country stable despite the massive challenge posed by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, has said he has unfinished business.

He said if re-elected prime minister, he would remove value-added tax (VAT) from breadbasket items and medicine, introduce more tax exemptions on food products, invest more in Bahamian youth and reform the country’s immigration policies.

However, from his Cabinet, only former Health Minister Renward Wells and former Works Minister Desmond Bannister have publicly endorsed him.

“He’s been tried, tested and proven through the most difficult circumstances and trying times in this country,” Mr Wells told The Tribune at Dr Minnis’ campaign launch last week.

Several former ministers said they are supporting Mr Pintard because he is an “inclusive” leader.

“He reminds me a lot, to be honest, of our former prime minister, the right honourable Hubert Ingraham, in the sense that he says what he means and he does what he says. He’s for the people,” said Ms Parker-Edgecombe.

Mr Foulkes, a former party chairman and deputy leader, supported Mr Pintard at the last leadership convention and saw no reason to change his vote.

“I think he has done a good job in terms of running the internal organs of the party,” he said. “During all of the parliamentary debate, his contributions have been very informative, and I think he’s done an excellent job over the last two and half years.”

Mr Henfield said he supports Mr Pintard because he believes he can push the party forward.

“I saw a resurgence in the way council meetings were attended, in the way executive meetings were attended, and we really came back together to be what we are now,” he said. “We’re still working hard to become the next government of The Bahamas, and I think as a leader, he has placed us in this position.”

The former Cabinet ministers were not critical of Dr Minnis.

Mr Johnson, for instance, said his support for Mr Pintard “doesn’t change my admiration, love and respect for Dr Minnis and he knows that. And I’ve made it clear that my support for Mr Pintard is not blind loyalty.”

Mr Rolle, the former Public Services Minister, offered more pointed comments, saying the former prime minister should step aside instead of forcing his way into the party’s leadership.

He said while Dr Minnis “has a right to put his name in nomination, Bahamians have not yet forgiven him for the kind of things that happened while he was prime minister and he should’ve waited until the call from the Bahamian people rather than seeking to force his way back into politics, back into leadership”.

The former ministers said they would support the party regardless of the outcome of the convention, which will be held under the theme “Forward Stronger” at Baha Mar. “The FNM has a history of very contentious leadership fights, and we also have a history of coming together after that fight, and I have no doubt that on June 2nd, all of the various factions of the party would come together to battle and beat the PLP at the next general election,”

said Mr Foulkes.