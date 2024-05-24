‘No more than five’ RBDF officers going to Haiti

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said he expects “no more than five members” of the force to be sent to Haiti to help with peacekeeping efforts as part of an international team.

His comments are the latest example of how the Davis administration’s plans to help Haiti have evolved since officials committed last year to sending 150 troops to the country as part of a multinational security force. The plans have quietly changed from expecting to send troops to Haiti to hardly sending anyone at all.

Some Kenyan commanders who are leading the mission arrived in Haiti this week to begin their assessments.

Commodore King reiterated yesterday that the RBDF would help with maritime training but said this would happen at the force’s base in New Providence, not Haiti.

“There’s no training to occur in Haiti,” he said. “Such training, once approved, will be conducted in New Providence on board HMBS Coral Harbour.”

“We intend to execute maritime security operations between the borders of Haiti and Southeastern Bahamas.”

He said a small team that goes to Haiti would only assist with administrative matters.

“Our footprint will be no more probably than five members as a part of the administration or the joint taskforce organisation, and that’s primarily because the government would’ve declared formally to the UN Secretary-General that The Bahamas will support the mission and therefore, it puts an obligation on us to have some person as part of the administrative structure, but we wouldn’t be involved in any security operations in Haiti,” he said.

Last month, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis criticised the Davis administration over its “inconsistent” comments and changing details about the mission.

“The initial statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 1, 2023, just said we would send 150 people to support the multinational force,” he said in the House of Assembly.

“Days later, the minister of national security said in a statement released to the media that if deployed the Bahamian troops would offer technical assistance and training to the Haitian National Police. Fast forward a year, the minister of national security told The Nassau Guardian on March 6, 2024, that the Bahamian troops would be involved with maritime security.”