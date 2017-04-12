170,000 Have Registered Ahead Of Polling Day

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

JUST over 170,000 people have registered to vote for the May 10 general election, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said yesterday.

This follows what he described as a “mad rush” of people registering to vote on Monday, the last day of registration.

There were 172,000 people registered to vote in the 2012 general election.

The Parliamentary Registration Department is now engaged with correcting and editing the voter register, ridding it of its much-publicised errors.

“We have enough staff to do this,” Mr Hall said. “We have to make sure it’s certified some 14 days after today’s (Tuesday’s) date.”

In accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act, Mr Hall will give public notice of the election in newspapers this week, stating the date, place in constituencies and times when nomination papers must be delivered.

Within 14 days Mr Hall must also ensure that a list of presiding officers, returning officers and polling clerks appointed to attend polling stations is made available.

By law, nomination day cannot be earlier than the fifth day nor later than the tenth day from when public notice of an election is given.

Nominees must deposit $400 to be nominated. The money will be reimbursed if nominees win at least one sixth of the vote in their constituencies.



They must also declare their knowledge or estimation of their assets, income and liabilities.

Last Thursday, Free National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie raised “grave concerns” regarding the election register, pointing to the discovery of 72 pages of duplicate registrations, names printed of persons born over 200 years ago and some who were born in 2017.

Mr Collie described this as “negligence” and “ineptitude,” saying there are other “irregularities” that have come to light pointing to persons who were reportedly issued citizenship and voter’s cards on the same day.