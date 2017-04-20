Fitzgerald Calm Amid Baha Mar Allegations

UPDATE: Jerome Fitzgerald stays calm amid Baha Mar allegations - full story HERE

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

IN the face of some of the toughest questions of his political career, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald smiled and bore a calm demeanour as he was renominated in the Marathon constituency shortly after 10am on Thursday.

Wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, jeans and socks with "PLP" engraved symbols, Mr Fitzgerald was buttressed by as many as 100 party supporters who shouted "Fitzgerald or nothing."

He did not respond to reporters' questions about the Tribune's revelation that as early as 2013 he requested deals from Baha Mar from top officials. He said he will release a statement on the matter this afternoon, though he provided no additional details.



Among other things, the leaked emails showed Mr Fitzgerald making references to "promises" made to him by Daniel Liu, China Construction America's (CCA) vice president.

Mr Fitzgerald was one of the government's lead negotiators on Baha Mar, and the revelations raise questions about what appears to be a conflict-of-interest.

At C I Gibson High School, where candidates for Marathon were nominated, Mr Fitzgerald seemed calm. He even showed off some elaborate dance moves as he headed to the school. But he grew defiant in the face of reporters' questions.

When pressed on why today's revelations appear to contradict his statements to reporters earlier in the week, for instance, he led the crowd in a chant, shouting "PLP" and prompting them to shout "all the way”.