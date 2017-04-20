Fitzgerald Calm Amid Baha Mar Allegations

UPDATE: Jerome Fitzgerald stays calm amid Baha Mar allegations - full story HERE
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
IN the face of some of the toughest questions of his political career, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald smiled and bore a calm demeanour as he was renominated in the Marathon constituency shortly after 10am on Thursday.
Wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, jeans and socks with "PLP" engraved symbols, Mr Fitzgerald was buttressed by as many as 100 party supporters who shouted "Fitzgerald or nothing."
He did not respond to reporters' questions about the Tribune's revelation that as early as 2013 he requested deals from Baha Mar from top officials. He said he will release a statement on the matter this afternoon, though he provided no additional details.
Among other things, the leaked emails showed Mr Fitzgerald making references to "promises" made to him by Daniel Liu, China Construction America's (CCA) vice president.
Mr Fitzgerald was one of the government's lead negotiators on Baha Mar, and the revelations raise questions about what appears to be a conflict-of-interest.
At C I Gibson High School, where candidates for Marathon were nominated, Mr Fitzgerald seemed calm. He even showed off some elaborate dance moves as he headed to the school. But he grew defiant in the face of reporters' questions.
When pressed on why today's revelations appear to contradict his statements to reporters earlier in the week, for instance, he led the crowd in a chant, shouting "PLP" and prompting them to shout "all the way”.
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 4 minutes ago
The Tribune should publish the e Mails otherwise this report makes no sense
BDN 12 hours, 59 minutes ago
Haven't said anything for a while on this site. But how do you like the emails?
ohdrap4 12 hours, 53 minutes ago
the plps are proud of the emails.
ConchFretter 12 hours, 52 minutes ago
They did... http://www.tribune242.com/news/2017/a...
licks2 12 hours, 23 minutes ago
You don't read before you talk aye. . ."he business all ova the papers dem bouy".
moncurcool 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
Are you the only one living under a rock? The emails have already been published across social media. Stop living in denial. Right is right and wrong is wrong, no matter who it is. Only in the Bahamas we cover for people when they do foolishness.
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 51 minutes ago
Mr: Fitzgerald remind calm. The enemy must be really upset.
jackbnimble 12 hours, 21 minutes ago
Is your head that far up his R's. Jesus. Nobody can be this foolish!
BDN 12 hours, 20 minutes ago
Honestly, how does this make you feel? Knowing that he did this?
Alex_Charles 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
"the enemy must be upset"
No, BAHAMIANS are upset. I side with no party and I find this man to be a repulsive corrupt carpet bagger. If you are that far up your own party's ass then you are even a Bahamian, nor are you nationalistic.
Birdie your defense of this is absolutely appalling, but not at all surprising
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 46 minutes ago
Birdie ........... you are a pathetic human being .......... based on the Rules of Cabinet Procedure, The Prime Minister should have requested the resignation of at least six of his Cabinet Ministers since 2012 ......... Fitzgerald was one the first to have been fired.
That is why the PLP will be fired on May 10th, 2017 .............. for at least 20 years
Sickened 12 hours, 39 minutes ago
Birdie, I suspect you and many people on this site will be singing similar tunes once the PLP lose this election. We ALL will be holding the next government's feet to the fire, no matter who wins. Most of us on here stand up for right and hate corruption. If the next government is FNM or DNA and we find them to be corrupt we will be calling them out as well.
themessenger 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
I wonder how Fitz feels now the shoe on da other foot, look like you een the only one who's good at dumpster diving. Talk dat!!
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 25 minutes ago
Yep ......... When you dig a grave for another, dig one for yourself ....... Chinese proverb ............... The "political garbage can" on Fitzgerald will now be emptied for ALL Bahamians to see the true nature of this scumbag
thomas 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
Chinese proverb...Oh the irony
CuriousAbaconian 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
When pressed on why today's revelations appear to contradict his statements to reporters earlier in the week, for instance, he led the crowd in a chant, shouting "PLP" and prompting them to shout "all the way”.
This is reminiscent of the bleating sheep in Animal Farm. Thanks
NassauBoy77 9 hours, 52 minutes ago
This is all too close to Animal Farm. it as if the book was written based on our story.
Zakary 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
Fitzgerald is calm because he is confident and certain that everyone around him is ignorant and stupid. It's that simple.
jusscool 10 hours, 2 minutes ago
For the Minister of Education he has his hands deep in the wrong area!
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
HAS FITZGERALD DELIVERED HIS RESIGNATION LETTER YET?????????????????
Cobalt 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
I still don't know what he's waiting on!
TigerB 9 hours, 39 minutes ago
This is just the start of it...Maynard Gibson next, all those quotes and and copied letters translate into evidence!!
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
This is going to be so much fun ............ watching the Crooked Christie Cabinet squirm for the next three weeks ....... and then we gonna Vote Them Out!!!!!!!!!!!
SP 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
..................... Fitzgerald Reminds Me Of Saddam's Minister Of Information .........................
Lol...This idiot is the biggest joke in town....Let's see who he drags down with him.
Seaman 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Good people...... If only half of all the allegations are true about the PLP, then the Bahamian people would be wise to vote them out. We have to much to lose to take a chance on them. People please consider your Country and make the right choice.
Craig 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Sometimes it seems that all you have to do to get elected is throw a good party or parties, have motorcades that hold up traffic during the middle of the week, promise pie in the sky things, i.e. free electricity. Bahamian voters seems so gullible. Can't they see that these politicians are just elites using the masses for their own ends. Working them up into a frenzy, promising them the stars but delivering dirt, just to get their votes. Wake up Bahamas!!
