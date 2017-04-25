Updated: Two Held After Man Shot Dead In Apartment

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE in Grand Bahama have two men in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a young man on Sunday night at an apartment complex in Caravel Beach, Freeport.

The murder took place shortly after 11pm on Amberjack Street. According to reports, police were called to an apartment complex where shots were heard. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the lifeless body of a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A short while later, police arrested two men in connection with the shooting death. Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Khali Fox.

Investigations are continuing.

The latest killing takes the country’s murder count to 49 for the year and marks the fifth homicide since Thursday, according to The Tribune’s records.Meanwhile, police in the capital are appealing to the public for help in solving three of New Providence’s recent homicides.

A man was killed around 10pm on Saturday - the third murder for the weekend.

According to reports, police received information that a man was shot in front of a home on Knowles Drive, off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

When officers arrived, they found the lifeless body of a man lying on the ground. The victim had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another homicide took place shortly after 10pm on Friday off Augusta Street.

According to reports, a man was driving his vehicle in the area of Bola Alley and Augusta Street, when two men armed with handguns approached his vehicle and fired several shots at him before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few hours earlier, shortly after 4pm, police were on the scene of another homicide, this time in the Market Street area.

Police said a group of men were standing in front of a car wash on Market Street, near Palm Tree Avenue, when the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at them before speeding off. Two of the men were shot and taken to hospital. One of the men died shortly after his arrival and the other is listed in serious condition.

Officers chased the suspects into the Ridgeland Park area, where the three men fled on foot from the getaway vehicle.

Officers chased the men again and caught the three suspects near a bushy area. Police discovered a tech 9 automatic firearm and a .40 pistol along with several rounds of ammunition on the men.

Police believe the three suspects are responsible for several homicides and armed robberies.

Police have no motive for any of the homicides. Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.