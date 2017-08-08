Breaking News: Gardiner Wins Silver For The Bahamas

The Bahamas’ Steven Gardiner has won the silver medal in the men’s 400m at the IAAF World Championships in London tonight.

In a fantastic run, Gardiner, running out of lane four, finished in 44.41, behind South Africa’s Wayde Van Niekerk (43.98) and ahead of Abdalelah Haroun of Botswana who took in the bronze in 44.66.

Earlier today Tynia Gaither, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Anthonique Strachan all qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 200m.

More news to come . . .