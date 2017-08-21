Henfield Happy On Fnm Progress

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

SENATOR Ranard Henfield said on Sunday he has not received a request from any of the sub-groups associated with the We March Bahamas organisation to stage a protest against the Minnis administration for inaction during its first 100 days.

In May, Mr Henfield in his endorsement of the Free National Movement (FNM), presented a list of demands he wanted addressed within 100 days if the party was successfully elected.

That list included jail for alleged corrupt politicians, lower cost of living, term limits for prime ministers, the removal of Crown land distribution from the Office of the Prime Minister and the distribution of such land to people, local government for New Providence, an independent director of public prosecutions and the appointment of former Court of Appeal President Dame Joan Sawyer as attorney general.

Mr Henfield also called for a recall system for MPs, a fixed date for elections, easier ways of doing businesses and easier ways of exporting items from The Bahamas.

A failure to carry out these, along with the promises laid out by the FNM on the campaign trail, would prompt the organisation to take to the streets and march again.

However, in an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mr Henfield said despite the “impatient, intolerant and radical” nature of his organisation, the group sees no need to march.

“We see progress on a number of our issues and appreciate that no administration can fix five years of plundering and mismanagement in 100 days,” he said. “As long as we can see changes being made on our issues, the We March organisers can keep our black shirts on the hangers.”

Last Friday marked 100 days since the FNM was overwhelmingly elected to office, while Thursday August 24 will mark 100 days since the Minnis administration’s first Cabinet meeting.

Friday, September 1, will mark 100 days since the Speech from the Throne, which marked the opening of the new session of Parliament.

Mr Henfield added that the government’s actions will determine whether We March Bahamas takes to the streets, and he said so far, the government is taking action on their issues.

The outspoken senator also revealed that he has been privately called upon by senior members of the PLP to “rise up” against the Minnis administration, calls which he said, have gone answered.

“I am not sure which history books those persons read that said the abused returned to the aid of the abuser. I trust that Mrs Cheryl Bazard and Mr Chester Cooper will purge that party by year’s end,” he added of the PLP.

Reflecting on the achievements of the FNM as it nears the mark of its first 100 days in office, Mr Henfield said despite issues with the environment, wildlife, ease of doing business, leasing of taxi plates and natural resources, his organisation sees improvements.

He claimed that sections of the organisations that marched for local government in New Providence are satisfied with the planning phases undertaken by the government, phases he noted We March has been intricately involved in, along with the Office of the Prime Minister and the International Development Bank.

He added: “We are excited to launch local government in New Providence once the necessary public consultation, Cabinet approval and proposed legislation is passed.”

On the sections of the group that marched for audits of the various government departments and ministries, Mr Henfield said they are satisfied with the audit process announced after the election in May.

He added: “We marched for the government to cut spending and so far, we are satisfied to see that the PM has significantly cut government spending for every ministry, while cautious not to negatively impact essential services.”

Mr Henfield also praised Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest and Public Service Minister Brensil Rolle for their roles in tightening the belt of the public service; which he claimed has cost taxpayers nearly $700 million per annum.

He continued: “Persons like myself that marched to uproot the status quo in Parliament and those that have had our economy in a clenched fist are comforted when we see the 25 plus new faces in Parliament. There has been a paradigm shift to servant leadership and the PM has repeatedly warned all parliamentarians to adhere to such.

“Those of us that marched to remind the government that Nassau is not the entire Bahamas are also comforted to see the high number of ‘resident’ Family Island parliamentarians who are aggressively fighting for their next door neighbours in Abaco, Eleuthera, MICAL, Andros and Grand Bahama.

“The We March groups that marched to unseal the Baha Mar deal are also satisfied that the same was unsealed within one month of the prime minister appointing the attorney general.

“The government has also met with Atlantis and welcomed Atlantis’ new approach to promote small and medium sized Bahamian owned businesses right in the Atlantis resort.

“It goes without saying that while I appreciate that foreign direct investment is needed to boost our economy, I think we need to ensure that our heads of agreements benefit small and medium sized businesses immediately, in the short and long term.”

Mr Henfield insisted that the Minnis administration must start to negotiate from a position of strength and pride, asserting that it would be the only way to ensure that small and medium sized business can flourish for decades to come.

On national security matters, Mr Henfield said: “Those of us at We March that marched to do away with the ‘Spy Bill’ are also delighted to see the minister of national security go even further and scrap the spy agency that was a part of the RBPF under the PLP government.”

He also said he is hopeful that when Parliament returns in September, the government will introduce legislation that will protect whistle-blowers.

“In my opinion, should anyone, including a banker or lawyer learn of any suspicious activity by any senator, member of Parliament, public servant and/or their next of kin, legislation should be in place to protect those persons that blow the whistle from any civil or criminal action. We must protect those that want to point out and stand up to wrongdoings if we are serious about good governance,” he said.

Additionally, on culture Mr Henfield said: “Personally, I am still adamant that the government should cancel Junkanoo Carnival and promote 12 months of Bahamian festivals inclusive of the return of Goombay to downtown.”

He added: “While my wife is Trinidadian and I respect her country and culture, Trinidad does not invest millions in promoting Bahamian music, artists or our cultural festivals and for the life of me, I don’t see why Bahamian tax dollars should be used to promote soca or carnival and to fly in, house and feed Trinidadian artists while Bahamian artists are struggling to get a proper fee for their talent. I am in full support of ‘KB’ and suspect he’ll have a lot more to add to this issue in due course should the government seem to further insult Bahamian culture and artists in 2018.”

Mr Henfield also called for action on land reform; resolution on several environmental matters, namely addressing the Blackbeard’s Cay court order and the Abaco fly fishing industry.

He also called for more to be done for children born with autism.

We March Bahamas gained prominence after more than 1,000 protesters marched from Arawak Cay to Rawson Square in November 2016 to protest the Christie administration’s performance.

As the group continued to put pressure on the political class, Mr Henfield was accused by some detractors of being in partnership with the FNM.

However, he has maintained that he is not a member of the party, but rather an independent servant of the people. He was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.