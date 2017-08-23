Drink Video Cops Demoted

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE two officers caught drinking on video while riding in a police squad car were demoted, according to an order obtained by The Tribune yesterday.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force order was signed by Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade on August 22, and said to have taken effect the same day.

One officer, a corporal, was demoted to the rank of constable while the other officer who held the rank of constable was also reduced in seniority. The demotions were confirmed by police in a press release yesterday.

The video in question went viral last month.

In the video, one officer is seen holding a bottle of Kalik while they appeared to ignore a call from the Police Control Room.

The officers were suspended and given 14 days to show cause letters.

In the video, the officers appeared to ride without seatbelts on and they ignored a call from the control room because as one said, they were “(expletive) getting drunk.”

The video appeared to be recorded by the driver on his cellphone who said in the expletive laden recording: “Don’t send this video out you know.”

It was viewed and shared thousands of times on Facebook, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for the men to be fired.

Key details, such as when the video was recorded, were still not known up to press time.

Shortly after the video surfaced in July, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames described it as “disgusting,” and not what anyone should expect from police officers.

“We need our law enforcement officers, and I can continue to say this, to be upright, to be role models, to be respectable, to come with the highest level of integrity,” Mr Dames told The Nassau Guardian last month.

“These are the expectations which are not very low. I make no apologies about it, we are seeking to clean up our law enforcement agencies and the good, hard-working, decent officers in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Defense Force, corrections department and other areas, expect that. They don’t want to be impacted by the few bad apples. They don’t want the perception to be ‘oh they are all that way.’ So we have our work cut out for us,” Mr Dames had said.