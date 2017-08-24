Shaunae Wins Diamond League Title, Gardiner Slips At Start

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

There were mixed fortunes for Bahamians Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo at the IAAF Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

After falling short of accomplishing the 200/400m double in London, Miller-Uibo had a spectacular showing in Zurich, taking the women’s 200m title in a personal best of 21.88 seconds.

In the process, she lowered her national record for the second time this year, improving on the 21.91 that she ran at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on May 27.

With her victory, Miller-Uibo earned a hefty $50,000 after she powered from behind to beat out Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson from Jamaica, who was second in 21.91.

She also turned the tables on Ta Lou, winner of the World Championships’ silver medal, who clocked 22.09 for third and Schippers, the World Championships’ winner, who got fourth in 22.36.

Meanwhile, Gardiner, the men’s national 400 metre record holder, slipped and fell at the start of the men’s race and was unable to finish as Isaacs Makwala of Botswana went on to take the tape in 43.95 seconds.

It was unexpected turn of events for Gardiner, who had a remarkable showing at the 16th IAAF World Championships in London, England earlier this month when he won the silver medal in the final and posted a national record of 43.89 in the semis.

Miller-Uibo now joins Tonique Williams as the only Bahamian to win the year ending title - Williams winning when it was referred to as the IAAF Golden League in 2004.

However, Miller-Uibo will have an opportunity for a first when she competes in the 400m at the second IAAF Diamond League Final that will take place at the AG Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium on Friday, September 1.

Also at today’s meet was Donald Thomas, who could only muster a tie for ninth place in the men’s high jump with a leap of 2.20 metres or 7-feet, 2 ½-inches behind world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar with his winning leap of 2.36m (7-8 ¾).