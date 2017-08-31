Davis ‘Uninspiring’ Say Plp Stalwart Councillors

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis is uninspiring to Bahamians, some Progressive Liberal Party stalwart councillors said yesterday as they prepare to vote for Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin at October’s convention.

“Davis doesn’t impress me at all,” Vincent Moss, of Golden Gates, one of the randomly chosen stalwart councillors contacted by The Tribune yesterday, said. “Mrs Hanna is more a person I would want to vote for. She’s an outspoken woman and she spoke out from day one. ‘Brave’ Davis don’t know what it takes to be a leader.”

Almost all the people The Tribune spoke with supported former Prime Minister Perry Christie over the years for leadership of the PLP.

There was remarkable consistency in their views, with most of them describing Mrs Hanna Martin as “outspoken,” a quality they don’t see in Mr Davis.

Leo Newton of Andros said: “Both are good people but I prefer her. She’s an outspoken woman.”

Said Bishop Martin Allen of Eleuthera: “I would go with Glenys. I think she is more outspoken. ‘Brave’ is a good fella but I would go with her.”

Louise Adderley, of Nassau Village, said Mrs Hanna Martin “has guts”.

“She could speak out more,” she said. “‘Brave’ is all right. He may have more of the roots of the PLP, but he’s not a speaker.”

Roland Albury, from Eleuthera, said while he would support Mrs Hanna Martin if he attends the convention, his financial situation may prohibit him from participating.

“Davis is not a good speaker,” he said. “I wouldn’t support him. He got plenty money and he could buy what he wants to, but Hanna Martin is a better speaker than him, and that’s (Arthur D) Hanna’s daughter.”

Arthur D Hanna is a former governor general. He was also deputy prime minister during the Pindling administration.

“I like everything about her,” Mr Albury added. “I can’t promise I will come to the convention though. I don’t work and I’m an old pensioner. I’m only in Nassau right now looking after my wife who’s getting an operation.”

As the convention nears, the role gender will play in influencing people’s vote will be topical.

One stalwart councillor yesterday, Glenroy Oliver of Pinewood, said he will support Mr Davis because “he’s a man, a qualified man.”

His wife, Elizabeth, only said she’ll support Mr Davis after asking her husband which person should get her vote.

Wycliffe Albury of St Anne’s said he’s supporting Mr Davis because he’s known him “for at least 30 years.”

An undecided stalwart councillor, Patricia Thomas of Centreville, said she believes both leadership candidates have strengths and weaknesses. However, she prefers Senator Michael Darville for PLP leader.

“The PLP lost five seats in Grand Bahama and I just thought somebody like him who has experience and who’s not a part of the old guard might be a better person to lead the party right now,” she said.

Exuma MP Chester Cooper told The Nassau Guardian this week that he will run for a senior position, although he did not say which.

Stalwart councillors yesterday either didn’t know enough about Mr Cooper to give an opinion or they said they would support him for deputy leader, the post some say he is eyeing. Several of them said he’s too “new” to be leader.

“He has to immerse himself in the history of the PLP,” said Ms Thomas. “Chester has never worked for government, never served as a senator. He just went right in. That might be a drawback, but I like him.”

Bishop Allen, however, said the party should give Mr Cooper a chance “because he’s young blood.”

The October convention will be the PLP’s first since its historic loss in May. The party held a convention in January, the first since 2009. Mr Christie retained the reins of the party at that convention, beating challenger Alfred Sears by a wide margin. Mr Christie quit as PLP leader in May after the PLP’s devastating election loss.

Some councillors yesterday said the convention will be important because the party has not been a forceful enough presence since the election.

“They aren’t doing anything as far as I’m concerned,” Mr Moss said.