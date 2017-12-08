A Comic's View: How Can There Be Certainty With Such Incompetence?

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

By far the most talked about story this week was that of the “missing” young man named Jean Rony Jean-Charles.

A few weeks ago, Mr. Jean-Charles found himself in the hands of Immigration officials after having been “picked up”. According to these same officials, he was unable to prove he “belongs” in this country, and so was allegedly repatriated to Haiti.

Sounds like a simple immigration transaction, right?

Except officials at the Department of Immigration seem to have difficulty in providing proof of the deportation. The relevant paperwork seems to be “missing”. On top of that, the Haitian Embassy, which is usually kept abreast of deportations also has no record of Jean-Charles being returned to Haiti.

His family has reportedly not heard from him in weeks, and fear the worst in terms of his well-being.

When Jean-Charles’ attorney, Fred Smith QC, attempted to visit his client whom he assumed was being held at the Detention Centre, he was forcibly removed from the facility.

We all saw the video which went viral on Facebook.

We all watched, at first curiously amused watching the back and forth between one of the country’s most famous lawyers, Smith, and the Immigration officers who seemed afraid to let him on the premises. They even forcibly removed him from the centre as he relentlessly demanded to see his client.

But then, as details of Jean-Charles’ situation became clearer, amusement gave way to empathy. And when we learned that even as they were removing Smith, Immigration Officers failed to mention Jean-Charles had already been deported, empathy gave way to extreme discomfort.

Discomfort at the fact that someone (anyone!) could allegedly be detained by Immigration, denied access to legal counsel, and reportedly deported from the country without going through any court proceedings.

Discomfort at the fact that in 2017, government officials may still believe that “we looking for the paperwork” is a satisfactory explanation.

It’s not.

There is a large segment of the population that wants the Minnis administration to use a heavy hand in dealing with our debilitating illegal immigration problem. But I would venture to say no right-thinking Bahamian believes it’s okay to have persons allegedly ‘disappear’ overnight with no proper paper trail or the ability to access legal counsel or due process.

This case becomes all the more interesting since the Minnis administration has imposed a December 31st deadline for illegal migrants to voluntarily “get out”.

According to Director of Immigration, William Pratt, he doesn’t know who Fred Smith, QC, spoke with and why that person didn’t tell him Jean-Charles had been deported while they were kicking the attorney off the premises.

Yet the Director seems confident that Jean-Charles “was here illegally and could not prove that he was here legally so he was sent home”.

How can he be so sure? Usually, incompetence on one level doesn’t inspire confidence on another.

Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson, and MP for Long Island Adrian Gibson, among others, have voiced support for Smith and the constitutional right for persons to be able to speak with their attorney even when they are held at the Detention Centre.

The handling of this case is troubling, and is beginning to play out like a horror film.

Who will take responsibility for and explain what has happened? And, more importantly, where is Jean Rony Jean-Charles?

Money Problems

Bain and Grants Town Member of Parliament Travis Robinson, found himself the victim of so-called “fake news” this week when rumors circulated on social-media of his alleged involvement in some strange kickback scheme.

The young MP, quickly denied the nefarious rumors and said when he looked at the accusation, which was sent to him via WhatsApp, he laughed because he knew it was “totally fabricated”.

I’m glad Robinson has developed a sense of humor about like in politics in this country. One thing’s for sure, you better have a thick skin in this game.

What’s not funny, though, is how much attention those wild rumors garnered. There was even a whole backstory that involved the Deputy Prime Minister admonishing the young MP and ordering him to return monies. A story, that was made from whole cloth.

So persistent and viral was the speculation that Press Secretary Anthony Newbold had to comment on the “fake news” by saying the government would look into the matter.

Why persons are targeting Robinson with these vicious rumors is a mystery. Though perhaps his verbal faux-pas a few weeks back about wanting a raise (to, say, about $70, 000) and his complaints about MPs making “janitors’ pay” put him in the crosshairs of political opportunists.

At the time, Robinson said it would help to deter corruption if the country ponied up and showed MPs the money.

Most Bahamians balked at the suggestion. Now he is being smeared with accusations of being corrupt anyway.

To his credit, Robinson has said he gives 100% of his $28,000 salary to his constituents. Which is remarkable because how is he sustaining himself with such a level of generosity?

I applaud him for his altruism.

But it does run counter to his argument about increasing MPs salary. If he, as the youngest, least established and credentialed politician in the government can afford to give away every dollar he makes in the name of public service why exactly is he crying for more money “to stave off corruption” anyway?

Deliverance

This week, during an address at Calvary Deliverance Church, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis admitted that he has made mistakes and that “sometimes he has been wrong”.

Honestly, it’s refreshing to hear a politician admit to being wrong. It’s downright shocking to hear a Bahamian politician admit to being wrong.

So I think Dr Minnis earned a brownie point or two just by coming clean on his administration’s missteps (in front of God and man, no less).

Perhaps now that this admission is on the table the rest of the rabid supporters of Dr Minnis can also do some soul-searching as they defend every move the FNM makes without question.

It’s good to question, even those whom we support or “like”. And the country comes before any (and every) party.

So I say kudos to Minnis on acknowledging his defensiveness and appearing to move in a different direction.

I sure hope his “yes-men” and “yes-women” in the FNM get the picture and adjust their behavior to reflect this “new” reality of fallibility.

It’s easy to forgive an honest mistake, but it’s hard to forgive willful blindness.