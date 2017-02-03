Breaking News: One Dead, One Critically Wounded After Durham Street Shooting

POLICE are investigating a double shooting on Durham Street (West) off Mount Royal Avenue on Friday night which has left a man dead.
According to reports, shortly after 8pm, two men were shot and transported to hospital. One of them succumbed around 9.30pm and the other's condition is listed as critical.
The death pushed the country’s homicide count to 18 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.
Comments
John 18 minutes ago
Blood touching blood. The leaders corrupt and lying to the people and the young men killing each other. More than one murder every two days. Country headed for a new record. At least one already set from October to end of January. Let slip the dogs (or is it dawgs) of war.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID