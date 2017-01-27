Plp Convention: Prime Minister Wins Leadership Vote

11.35pm: That brings an end to our live coverage of the PLP convention. Don't miss Friday's Tribune for all the stories and reaction from Thursday's events.

11.30pm: Algernon Allen, Ivoine Ingraham, Anthony Miller, former FNM MP Lester Turnquest, former FNM Cabinet Minister Byron Woodside and Peter Carey are among a group that Prime Minister Perry Christie invites on stage after his speech. They all offer their support to the PLP.

11.25pm: The Prime Minister says: “Let us march hand in hand, united in our vision.

“Let's build together . . . move forward to victory.”

Mr Christie ends by saying: “We are the party that will deliver the Bahamian people in the best possible way”.

11.20pm: Mr Christie says a “Star Academy” is being constructed for students whose parents and schools can't handle them. They will receive the opportunity to graduate back into the school system. “It is never too late to do right,” he says.

He says it is extraordinary to him to hear from doctors that “we are the worst in the region when it comes to diabetes.”

A “healthy nation is a wealthy nation,” he says.

He says a new age of development must be a new age of pioneers.

“We need leadership that is clear-sighted, tried and tested leadership that will unite our people and not divide our people,” he says.

11.15pm: The Prime Minister says people have called his wife and daughter “a whore” and “attacked” his son Adam.

“We should not take any delight in talking down the character of integrity of people. We should be teaching our young people that these are things you shouldn't do.”

He says when his wife met the young man responsible and his mother, his son, Adam, put his arms around the young man.

11.10pm: Mr Christie says he depends everyday on the intellectual resources and commitment of the people in his Cabinet.

On the subject of corruption, he says the Bahamas was voted “least corrupt country in the Caribbean”.

11.05pm: The Prime Minister says there has just been the biggest reduction of crime in over a decade - but “it is still too high”. He calls for an end to “tit for tat” killing. “It must stop,” he says, “and it will”.

11.00pm: Mr Christie says investor confidence in the Bahamas is high. He said it was not his “delusional imagination” that came up with recent jog figures. It was from the Department of Statistics.

10.55pm: He says he doesn't mind an Opposition party dumbing down the debate - because that reflects how they think and mentions more upcoming projects at Bimini and Andros.

He talks about a new airport terminal at Great Harbour Cay - “We have not forgotten you,” he says.

He talks about an opportunity to transform Acklins with road contracts.

10.50pm: He mentions a new mortgage relief programme and protections for those on the margins of society - “your government has been working,” he says.

He says the PLP saved Baha Mar like a “phoenix from the ashes”. He says $100m has been injected into the Bahamian economy through Baha Mar - “that's the deal the PLP govt negotiated”.

Mr Christie expects by the year's end, “several thousand” jobs will come from Baha Mar.

He is now talking about upgrades at the Atlantis resort.

“New resorts are springing up” around the Bahamas and more projects will be coming up.

10.45pm: He says the Opposition think “you don't remember how they ran the country into the ground”.

He says it is not a matter of choice – “we simply can't afford to let the FNM back into office”.

He cites taking control of the Bahamas' air space and expanding Grand Bahama's economy as among the government's achievements.

10.40pm: Mr Christie says: “Don't be afraid to claim your legacy.”

He says the PLP is the only party with “the vision, proven track record and internal cohesion and unity to form the next government of the Bahamas.”

Speaking about the build up to the 2012 election, he says too often decisions in the FNM government were being made on behalf of the privileged and powerful.

He said after the election there were mountains of unpaid bills, disputes unresolved and back pay due. “It was a mess,” he says.

But, he says, “we rolled up our sleeves and went to work”.

10.35pm: He asks Bahamians to remember “from whence we came” and remembers the attainment of Majority Rule and how the PLP “led the way”.

He says “we came into our own” in 1973 - with the PLP again leading the way.

He asks “who built the modern the Bahamas?”

“The PLP built the great institutions of our country,” he says.

10.30pm: The Prime Minister pays tribute to “a room filled with PLPs”. He says “I feel your love and I hope you feel mine too”. He says he is humbled by the vote of confidence and thanks his supporters for returning him as leader. He promises not to let them down.

10.20pm: Mr Christie is in the hall now, making his way to the stage.

10.12pm: Excitement builds for the arrival of Prime Minister Perry Christie. Bill Conti's Rocky theme “Gonna Fly Now” is blaring over the speakers.

10.10pm: Mr Wilchombe says the future will be promising and bright for every single Bahamian and praises the Prime Minister.

“We're going all the way, with Perry Christie!” he says.

10.05pm: Footage of Prime Minister Perry Christie on his way to the convention prompts a loud cheer from the crowd.

10.05pm: Mr Wilchcombe says he's happy “we have a leader who knows the history of our country”.

Talking about Grand Bahama, he says Prime Minister Perry Christie “is building a high school for us”.

He says all the Ministry of Tourism offices around the world are run by Bahamians.

9.55pm: Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe is the night's next speaker.

9.45pm: The Minister says he was shocked the first time he visited the prison. He says it will take a community to reduce crime violence in our children.

The Minister says: “We are not going to allow a small group of thugs to ruin our nation's future”.

He warns “gang bangers”: “We won't rest until all of you are reformed or brought to justice.”

He says “do not let your home be a haven for criminals or you will face the consequences . . . We need all Bahamians to step up to the plate.”

9.35pm: He speaks about a violent prolific offenders programme to fight crime. On the subject of anti gang laws, he says persons convicted of an offence under those laws are subject to a half milliion dollar fine and 20 years in prison.

9.33pm: The Minister is now talking about the Defence Force's clash with Dominican fishermen.

9.30pm: Dr Nottage mentions Swift Justice and anti-crime technology including CCTV. He says the govt is preparing a new parole and probation programme for non-violent offenders.

He says if your children have fallen foul of the law, tell them “all is not over if they can live a crime free life”.

He says crime is “going down”.

9.25pm: He is now talking about investment made in the police force, including vehicles and protective vests and new police stations. “You've got to thank God for the PLP,” he says again.

He says marines can carry out operations in nine of the best vessels thanks to investment in the Defence Force.

9.20pm: Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage is now speaking. He says the PLP inherited many problems in the courts, prison facilities, the Ministry itself and crime was increasing.

“Thank God for the PLP,” he says.

9.05pm: Mr Cooper is praising the PLP's achievements. He says the comprehensive National Health Insurance plan will transform the nation. “The health of our nation is the wealth of our nation.”

He says apart from the PLP, which is stable and democratic, he sees “total confusion”.

9.00pm: Exuma and Ragged Island candidate Chester Cooper is on the stage.

8.50pm: Minister of State for Investments Khaalis Rolle tells the audience, don't march if you didn't contribute to the National Development Plan.

8.40pm: Arnold Forbes, MP for Mount Moriah, is at the podium. He says the PLP “brings safe hands to the governance of our Bahamaland”.

8.35pm: Reneika Knowles, candidate for Killarney, is now on the stage. She tells the crowd “the PLP has your back”.

8.30pm: He says his Ministry has empowered farmers and fishermen.

“We know we are empowering people to help themselves and help them become employers instead of employees.”

The Minister is talking about improvements across his constituency.

He says he intends to run and intends to win.

8.25pm: The first speaker of the night is Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries V Alfred Gray. He is praising the production from BAMSI, saying it is on its way back.

8.15pm: The third and final night of the PLP convention is underway and the big news is that Prime Minister Perry Christie has convincingly won the leadership contest - 1,264 votes to 169 for challenger Alfred Sears - details HERE. PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has just confirmed the result from the stage to cheers from the packed room.

The Prime Minister will be the keynote speaker tonight.

Shortly after the leadership vote results were announced, Alfred Sears said at a press conference at the Breezes resort that the party's voters have spoken. Mr Sears, the PLP's candidate for Ft Charlotte, said he remains committed to the core values of the party.