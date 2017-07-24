Officers Suspended Over Booze Video

TWO officers caught on video riding in a police squad car, one holding a bottle of Kalik while they appeared to ignore a call from the Police Control Room, have been suspended, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said yesterday.
In the video which went viral Saturday, the officers appeared to drive without seatbelts on and they ignored a call from the control room because as one said, they were “f getting drunk”.
“Police wish to notify members of the public that disciplinary action has commenced against two police officers of the RBPF shown in a controversial video that recently went viral on social media,” Senior ACP Dean said.
“At 11am this morning (Sunday) Commissioner Greenslade suspended both officers from duty and restricted their privileges. Both officers were given 14 days to show cause letters. This allows due process and natural justice. Police Commissioner Greenslade will make a final decision on both officers once he receivers their written responses in hand.”
Over the weekend the video, which was viewed and shared thousands of times on Facebook, prompted widespread condemnation and calls for the men to be fired.
Key details, such as when the video was recorded, were not known up to press time. However, the video appeared to be recorded by the driver on his cellphone who said in the expletive laden recording: “Don’t send this video out you know.”
For many observers, the video and what it captures was the latest incident to cast some law enforcement officers in a negative light.
In recent weeks, several prison and defence force officers have been arrested and have faced drugs and weapons related charges before the courts.
On Saturday, Commissioner Greenslade, who is said to be on vacation, responded to a posting of the video on Twitter, saying: “This is being investigated as I text.”
Meanwhile, a man on Facebook claimed the video was part of an “incomplete movie” he is creating. However when asked about this claim, police did not comment and referred The Tribune to the RBPF’s earlier press release on the matter.
Commissioner Greenslade has, in the past, spoken about dismissing officers from the force.
Earlier this year he said during a press conference that he fired 13 police officers in 2016 for misconduct and betrayal of the public’s trust.
“Again this year I had to send home what I call a significant number of rogue police officers, and I make no apologies for that,” he said at the time. “Thirteen officers who were frauds in my view wore our uniform under false pretenses with criminal ideas, behaved in an unethical fashion, ceased to become efficient police officers and betrayed my trust and the public’s trust.”
Comments
Romrok 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
Reminds me of living in Coral Harbour. I had a stupid sense of peace after lunch out there cause about lunch time the patrol car would pull into the Sand Bar on the beach and not leave til 5 or 6 usually. Happened very often, so most likely if you needed police around those times, at least they were in the area.
We_doomed_242 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
Same thing out here in tropical gardens lol cable beach and airport police come for they weekly extortions collections from the locals drug boys and catch a cold one while doing so
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
There are corrupt and ineffective policeman .......... But this exists in politics, education, healthcare, sports, etc. .......... Good leadership and management at all levels can deter it
Alex_Charles 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
for every 1 you find, there are 5 more like it.
We_doomed_242 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
They should consider revamping the entire police force and appointing a new commissioner. All of them aren't corrupt but most are we have this phrase in the.bahamas where the innocent suffer for the guilty
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
The PLP has corrupted the reform plan of organization and succession planning of the Police Force as put in place by Ingraham ......... Dames has his hands full in terms of getting the the RBPF, RBDF, and Prison right-sized and properly functioning again (post-PLP mess)
DDK 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Another one of those things that have been going on for so long in The Bahamas that no-one bats an eye. Again, it starts at the top and trickles on down. It is small wonder that so many have little faith in the RBPD.
John 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Cameras on everything. We must realize that all our actions and even conversations are being monitored And recorded. In fact one of the officers did ask the person recording if he was going to delete the video and not put it on Facebook. Apparently they didn't keep their promise. So the policemen must now pay the consequences for their bad behavior. In the US many police not only have a dash cam in their vehicle but also a body cam. Be professional (and sober) at all times.
TalRussell 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Comrades! The Bullet Proof Vest is obviously noticeable. The Commish must step forward to assure the general public that there were no police issued firearms physical on the policeman's or anywhere in that vehicle? Have the two policeman's - ever been issued firearms to perform their duties? Has there been any previous disciplinary actions taken against the two policeman's - and if so - what and when was it?
We_doomed_242 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Cops patrolling in those big body fords cars always carry issued weapons tals trust me they the ones who usually suppose to respond to calls in the heat of the moment but like they said we ain't answering any calls still is funny lol they deserve to be fired it's not a profile befitting a police officer? They're suppose to set and example and carry out the law point blank period
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID