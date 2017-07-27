‘Politicians Can’T Get Rich Leaving The Poor Behind’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said last night it is “unfair and unjust” for politicians to accumulate considerable wealth from corruption, while the citizens of a country, especially the poor, are left behind.

During his first national address as this nation’s leader, Dr Minnis said while he will not comment specifically on cases concerning alleged bribery and corrupt practices by public officials, he believes that “all individuals should be treated equally before the law”.

Dr Minnis said he finds it disturbing that persons believe that politicians are above the law, when all around the world, public officials are regularly charged and found guilty of certain crimes.

His statement follows recent arrests and prosecution proceedings against high-profile Progressive Liberal Party politicians at the conclusion of police bribery and extortion probes.

However, Dr Minnis also said if judicial or police officials do not have the requisite paperwork necessary to charge any citizen, regardless of standing in the country, that individual should not be charged until the appropriate time.

“If all people deserve to be treated equally before the law, I find it disturbing that some people believe that politicians in the Bahamas should be above the law and should not be held accountable for misfeasance or misdeeds while in office,” Dr Minnis said.

“Around the world, politicians are often charged for certain crimes and when found guilty they pay the penalty for such crimes. Political leaders next door in the United States of America regularly are charged and found guilty of certain crimes. Bahamian politicians are not so special that we should be exempt from the rule of law. This includes members of my party and my government.”

Dr Minnis said public corruption places a “heavy toll on the country” and “foreign investors become frustrated or often stay away because of corruption.”

“Millions that can be used for the public good too often end up in private pockets. Public finances are wrecked when there is mass corruption by politicians and public officials,” he said.

“The watchdog group Transparency International has reported often on the toll corruption takes on national development, including in developing countries such as ours. It is unfair and unjust for politicians to accumulate considerable wealth from corruption, while the citizens of a country, especially the poor, are left behind. We need a new era of public integrity and reform. This era is upon us.”

In keeping with its campaign promise to wipe out malfeasance in government and increase transparency, the Free National Movement administration pledged in the Speech from the Throne to create and enforce anti-corruption legislation for parliamentarians and public officers.

Crime

Last night, Dr Minnis also spoke about the country’s worrisome crime problem. He said while his administration will remain “tough” on the issue, it will also introduce initiatives to transform the lives of those involved in criminal activity.

“Too many of our young people are caught up in the vicious cycle of crime and violence,” he said, noting the high number of homicides recorded so far this year.

“My government is committed to providing the necessary resources to help our young people make better decisions. We must invest in them before they go astray.

“While we are committed to providing the resources to change the situation, it is important to acknowledge how we got here.

“. . . The crime problem we face today was set in motion by the sins of the past. Leaders chose corruption and fast money over the best interests of our people.

“We must restore the productive values of Bahamian culture. I intend to lead that fight by ensuring there is honesty in government; that there is fairness in contracting; that public service promotions are based on merit; and that the corrupt are no longer able to use power to protect themselves from the law.

“I do not accept that any group of Bahamians should have special protection. We are a nation of laws. All Bahamians should follow those laws or face the consequences of transgression.

“To help transform the prospects and lives of those in gangs or those minded to criminal behaviour, my government will introduce a number of ambitious social intervention and training programmes, even as we remain tough on crime.

“Those who are open to being helped, will be helped. But those who decide on a life of crime, and who seek to do violence, will feel the full weight of the law,” Dr Minnis said.