It's Another Double Double For All-Star Bahamian Jonquel Jones

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

Jonquel Jones continues her post All-Star break momentum and tallied her 13th double double of the season in another win for her Connecticut Sun.

Jones finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals in the Sun's dominant 89 - 73 win over the Indiana Fever yesterday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncansville, Connecticut yesterday.

The Sun continue to lead the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-9 record. A possible matchup against fellow conference contender, the Washington Mystics, was postponed Friday night after a leak in the Verizon Center roof made it unsafe to play because of moisture on the court.

Jones leads the WNBA in rebounding and 11.2 per game, with 15.6 points and is seventh in the league at field goal percentage 53 percent.

The Sun improved to 2-1 against Indiana this season. Indiana won 81-79 at home over the Sun back on May 20th. Connecticut evened the series with a 91-85 win over the Fever on July 1st.The Sun have won seven of their last eight games at home after starting the year 0-2 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

In her first game following last weekend's All-Star game, Jones posted 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 93-72 Sun win at home over the Chicago Sky on July 25th.

Sun head coach Curt Miller said every win down the stretch is important as playoff position begins to take shape.

"It's an important win for us. Trying to keep momentum that we built before the All-Star Break. I don't think at times we played Sun basketball. I think it was a pretty ugly game in stretches, both ways. Proud of the intensity, the fight that we had. We competed in the second half and showed more of Sun basketball. I thought we got, throughout the game, a lot of contributions from a variety of people," he said, "So team win, not always pretty but we got the Sun basketball when we needed it. That's a team 4 times of the last 6 games over 90 and until that last basket went in they were in the 60's. So, proud that we contributed to some of their offensive struggles."

In their next game, the Sun tip-off against the Phoenix Mercury at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 4th at 7pm.