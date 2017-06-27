‘Growing List’ For Director Of Prosecutions

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel said yesterday there is a “growing list” before the director of public prosecutions of allegations of misconduct, misfeasance and misappropriation concerning situations that occurred under the former Christie administration.

During the Senate’s budget debate on Monday, Mr Bethel also stressed that the Office of the Attorney General would not get involved in the “day-to-day political wrangling on these issues” and all allegations would be referred to the DPP to make a judgment on whether or not a crime has been committed.

His statement followed accusations levelled by Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson who said several matters of “concern” regarding Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama have been passed on to the Office of the Attorney General for review.

Last week, Works Minister Desmond Bannister told parliamentarians that some members of the Christie administration are “guilty” of misfeasance.

Mr Bannister suggested that Mr Bethel will have to determine if they should be held liable for the “millions” in taxpayer dollars that were awarded in questionable contracts.

“I wish to assure Senator Thompson and the Bahamian people that anything referred to me I will not prejudge, but it is immediately referred to the director of public prosecutions,” Mr Bethel said in the Senate.

“He is the man that decides whether or not an act of misconduct violates the law. He decides and he consults with me but he is responsible for all the prosecutions. I do not make judgments on whether a crime is committed, I refer it to the professionals who come back to me. So now these complaints will now join a growing list of allegations of misconducts, misfeasance and misappropriation and they are all before the DPP.”

Last week, Mr Bethel told reporters his office had not received any files in relation to complaints of misconduct of former government officials.

He said whatever information that is sent to the Office of the Attorney General in the future will be dealt with under due process.