‘Growing List’ For Director Of Prosecutions

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel said yesterday there is a “growing list” before the director of public prosecutions of allegations of misconduct, misfeasance and misappropriation concerning situations that occurred under the former Christie administration.
During the Senate’s budget debate on Monday, Mr Bethel also stressed that the Office of the Attorney General would not get involved in the “day-to-day political wrangling on these issues” and all allegations would be referred to the DPP to make a judgment on whether or not a crime has been committed.
His statement followed accusations levelled by Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson who said several matters of “concern” regarding Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama have been passed on to the Office of the Attorney General for review.
Last week, Works Minister Desmond Bannister told parliamentarians that some members of the Christie administration are “guilty” of misfeasance.
Mr Bannister suggested that Mr Bethel will have to determine if they should be held liable for the “millions” in taxpayer dollars that were awarded in questionable contracts.
“I wish to assure Senator Thompson and the Bahamian people that anything referred to me I will not prejudge, but it is immediately referred to the director of public prosecutions,” Mr Bethel said in the Senate.
“He is the man that decides whether or not an act of misconduct violates the law. He decides and he consults with me but he is responsible for all the prosecutions. I do not make judgments on whether a crime is committed, I refer it to the professionals who come back to me. So now these complaints will now join a growing list of allegations of misconducts, misfeasance and misappropriation and they are all before the DPP.”
Last week, Mr Bethel told reporters his office had not received any files in relation to complaints of misconduct of former government officials.
He said whatever information that is sent to the Office of the Attorney General in the future will be dealt with under due process.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
Obviously this nincompoop has received from Minnis and others the scolding he so richly deserved for his serious missteps to date as AG. Carl Bethel needs to get on with ensuring that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has all of the additional resources that will be needed to deal with the growing list of alleged crimes committed by senior officials in the last government. Keep in mind to that many of us suspect that the Attorney General's Office under Carl Bethel as the new AG will be no different than it was under the evil wicked witch, Allyson Maynard-Gibson, when it comes to the 'convenient loss' of documents, files, photos and other records. Accordingly all cabinet ministers should be forewarned to keep for themselves a complete copy of everything they pass along to the DPP in the AG's Office and/or Carl Bethel. Bethel has already eagerly shown his true colours and cannot be trusted to do the right thing. Sadly, Minnis now knows he must carefully monitor whatever Bethel does and, if need be, replace him.
banker 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
I have the stadium seating concession at Bank Lane. Also food concessions too. I don't have a contrack yet, but I will get my payment. Also got free rotten tomatoes from Lucayan greenhouses to throw at the PLP while they are in handcuffs.
I don't think that I'll see Fweddy there because he spent it all on hisself, gallivanting around the world doing whatever Fweddy does.
Gonna hire mudda too for entertainment of the crowds as the court jester -- I couldn't get Donald Trump, but mudda lies just as well.
sheeprunner12 17 minutes ago
The deep bench of PLP QCs will fight this tooth and nail to the Privy Council ....... It will be a shocker to see any of these crooked PLP politicians and senior public servants (and their cronies, contractors & consultants) be found guilty of mal/misfeasance ....... But we hold out hope that there is JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE somewhere within the boundaries of this country
