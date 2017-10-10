Davis Vows: I’Ll Cut Off Heads To Save Party

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

INTERIM Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis has vowed to “cut the heads off” anyone in the PLP who stands in the way of the party’s “growth and progress”.

Following a prayer breakfast on Saturday where he officially declared his candidacy for the party’s leadership, Mr Davis also responded to reports that former Prime Minister Perry Christie was not endorsing him as leader of the PLP. “I’m ignoring the shatter and focusing on getting the support of the stalwart councillors,” Mr Davis told The Tribune. “I don’t know what Mr Christie is doing, but from all accounts it looks like he is not getting involved, but you never know.”

Mr Davis and Exuma MP Chester Cooper have been touring Family Islands, courting delegates for support as an apparent team ahead of the organisation’s October convention.

In a recent post on Mr Davis’ Facebook page, a photo caption referred to support for a “Davis-Cooper” team as leader and deputy leader respectively.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin is the only PLP member so far to announce her intention to challenge Mr Davis for the PLP’s top post in October.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Davis said despite being a part of the “rejected PLP” he is still the right choice for leader because he is “old enough to appreciate the ethos and history of the party” but also “open enough to attract the younger and new membership”.

“The message I got from the voters’ rejection of us is that the party clearly needs to change. We have to change, we have to redefine the core values and make them relevant to today,” said Mr Davis.

“We have to do something with our vision, our image, our messaging. Those are things that we need to revisit and this is going to require a revamping of the way we do things. The current way we do things people are not impressed by it.”

At the prayer breakfast, Mr Davis told delegates that now is the time to renew and rebuild the PLP.

“Today is our season for renewal, a time to commit to our core values while we rebuild and renew the PLP. I ask you to support me as I choose the path leading me to be your servant and as I help guide our nation away from the troubles that have come our way,” he said.

“Our party needs your support and our nation needs prayers now more than ever before. In the coming days, weeks and months let us begin to ready ourselves for the journey ahead and get ready to rebuild and renew our great organization with compassion, common purpose and renewed zeal to fight for the betterment of the country. Let’s be brave, let’s stand strong, let us stand tall as we move into this new season of change and with Brave, change will come.”

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe has said he will run for chairman of the party. Former State Minister for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez has also said he is considering running for that position as well.

The PLP’s convention is set for October 22-25.