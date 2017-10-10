Davis Vows: I’Ll Cut Off Heads To Save Party

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
INTERIM Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis has vowed to “cut the heads off” anyone in the PLP who stands in the way of the party’s “growth and progress”.
Following a prayer breakfast on Saturday where he officially declared his candidacy for the party’s leadership, Mr Davis also responded to reports that former Prime Minister Perry Christie was not endorsing him as leader of the PLP. “I’m ignoring the shatter and focusing on getting the support of the stalwart councillors,” Mr Davis told The Tribune. “I don’t know what Mr Christie is doing, but from all accounts it looks like he is not getting involved, but you never know.”
Mr Davis and Exuma MP Chester Cooper have been touring Family Islands, courting delegates for support as an apparent team ahead of the organisation’s October convention.
In a recent post on Mr Davis’ Facebook page, a photo caption referred to support for a “Davis-Cooper” team as leader and deputy leader respectively.
Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin is the only PLP member so far to announce her intention to challenge Mr Davis for the PLP’s top post in October.
In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Davis said despite being a part of the “rejected PLP” he is still the right choice for leader because he is “old enough to appreciate the ethos and history of the party” but also “open enough to attract the younger and new membership”.
“The message I got from the voters’ rejection of us is that the party clearly needs to change. We have to change, we have to redefine the core values and make them relevant to today,” said Mr Davis.
“We have to do something with our vision, our image, our messaging. Those are things that we need to revisit and this is going to require a revamping of the way we do things. The current way we do things people are not impressed by it.”
At the prayer breakfast, Mr Davis told delegates that now is the time to renew and rebuild the PLP.
“Today is our season for renewal, a time to commit to our core values while we rebuild and renew the PLP. I ask you to support me as I choose the path leading me to be your servant and as I help guide our nation away from the troubles that have come our way,” he said.
“Our party needs your support and our nation needs prayers now more than ever before. In the coming days, weeks and months let us begin to ready ourselves for the journey ahead and get ready to rebuild and renew our great organization with compassion, common purpose and renewed zeal to fight for the betterment of the country. Let’s be brave, let’s stand strong, let us stand tall as we move into this new season of change and with Brave, change will come.”
Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe has said he will run for chairman of the party. Former State Minister for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez has also said he is considering running for that position as well.
The PLP’s convention is set for October 22-25.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
And if YOU are the person standing in the way of growth?...hmmm... Be careful what you ask for.
Sickened 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
I LOVE it! "Brave" will certainly lose as will the PLP if they don't clean house. We desperately need a strong opposition. Get the old crooks out and rebuild with the few good people you have.
Emac 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
What few is that??? Chester Cooper, perhaps? As far as I'm concerned, he too has to prove his worth. I don't trust any politician until he/she proves to to be an asset to the Bahamian people and not an offset!
Reality_Check 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
Davis clearly didn't get the message he claims to have received. If he did, he would not have declared his candidacy for the party's leadership. The same goes for Hanna-Martin.
DonAnthony 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Yes, the party needs to change, and no Mr. Davis you are not change - you are the embodiment of the corrupt, crony PLP, move aside for real change.
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
Davis is one of the most corrupt, incompetent, apathetic PLP there is....
TalRussell 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
Comrades! PLP's Prayer Breakfast goes likes this:
Our Father in heaven, we is a 'cruel Old Testament' kinds practicing Christian party.
Hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on Bahamaland as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts and blunders against our own people, as we also have forgiven our creditors, the people, BEC and BOB. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil cutting the heads off anyone in the PLP who stands in the way of the party’s fake promises of growth and progress.
Amen!
DDK 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Da brave man sound like ISIS now!
John 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
The success of Brave Davis will be determined by several factors: (1) Has Perry Christie left active politics for good or is he only trying to catch his breath and recover from the severe cut hip he caused on the PLP in May. Christie if he comes back and meddles, can make it a rough and rocky road for Brave Davis. (2) What are the young people going to do. Some want all the leaders of the Chrisite era wiped out and gone. That means they will not support Davis or Glenys-Hanna Martin for leader. (3) Where will the financial support for the PLP come from? With all the revealations about how corrupt the PLP was and how much they mismanaged this country and how many millios of the people's money was mismanaged or went missing, who, with common sense, will finance the PLP?
John 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Then of you have several high profile PLPs having to do battle in court against criminal charges. Who else name is going to get called and how much fallout will affect people like Brave. Was he doing his job and being effective as deputy leader and allowing this to go on and still say his hands are clean and his conscience clear?
The_Oracle 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Actually kind of scary, lopping off peoples heads. Mugabe type behavior. Always comes around to bite the head ass in the end.
John 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Brace Davis is not known for that type of behavior or personality (looping off people's heads). But not to forget Toogie and BoBo. And not to forget what happened to at least one of the criminals who robbed the Davis homestead.
John 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
*Brave Davis
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
His use of the words " he will cut off heads" if he said it are unfortunate. Words are important it is also important what one allows to come out of ones mouth.
SP 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
It is said criminals always return to the scene of a crime. The best hiding place is in plain view, Obviously, mouth can say anything!
Brave Davis feigning ignorance about corruption after a lifetime in frontline politics will inevitably soon come to head.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 1 minute ago
This is the Joke of the Day ........... BOL
CatIslandBoy 1 hour ago
The good news is that in order to be the next PM Brave will have to retain his seat In Cat Island, San Sal and Rum Cay. Without access to the People's Purse, and no Pork to spread around, he might not retain his seat.
realfreethinker 52 minutes ago
I hope he is prepared to behead himself. He is part of the cancer that has infected the plp
John2 18 minutes ago
Start with your own head Brave .... the PLP is finished for atleast the next 10 years. The Bahamian people have awoken from the political slumber caused by years of lies, curruption, deciet, and poor governance. thanks to the talk shows, social media, all the information comming to light since may 10 2017 !
