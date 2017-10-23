Minnis Seeks To Calm Haitians

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
NEARLY two weeks after taking a hard line on immigration, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis struck a softer tone at The Haitian Metropolitan Church of the Nazarene Sunday, stressing this country’s ties to Haitians and pledging to expeditiously grant residency permits and citizenship to those eligible for it.
Where his previous announcement ordering illegal immigrants to leave the country drew praise from Bahamians concerned about the issue, his statements yesterday were a clear appeal to the Haitian community, members of whom had reacted harshly to his ultimatum.
He cautioned reporters that his address did not signify he was “opening the floodgates”.
“We all share a common dignity and there is no room in our hearts and minds for prejudice or discrimination,” he said at the East Street church, attracting applause as Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell translated his words in Haitian creole.
“We see in countries around the world the results of prejudice. We sometimes see this prejudice in our own hearts and in our own country. After Hurricane Maria recently destroyed much of our Caribbean neighbour Dominica, my government reached out to help the people of Dominica. This was the right thing to do. And we must continue to help each other in times of need. “
Dr Minnis stressed his ultimatum was aimed at illegal immigrants of all nationalities, even as he emphasized the ties between Bahamians and Haitians in particular.
“The Bahamas is made up of people who have their roots throughout the Caribbean and the world,” he said. “We are made up of people of Africa, Europe and Americas. We are made up of people of Dominica, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and from throughout the Caribbean. We are also made up of people from Haiti. The ties between the Bahamas and Haiti go back for much more than a century. Haiti and the Bahamas are bound together by history, by geography and by family ties.
“So many Bahamians like Minister Campbell enjoy such family ties. This is something we should celebrate. But no matter where we hail from, we also celebrate unity in our diversity. We celebrate being one Bahamas. We must be one people in love and unity. We celebrate those who have contributed so much to building our Bahamas, no matter which land we originally came from.”
Dr Minnis said: “To the press, no, I am not opening the floodgates.”
He said: “We must be fair and just towards those who have contributed in so many ways to our Bahamas. This means that we must be fairer in terms of our immigration practices and policies. It is not fair, nor is it just that so many who are born in the Bahamas and are entitled to citizenship have been marginalized. It is not fair, nor just, for so many of our young people to be marginalized, isolated or placed in no man’s land––stateless.
“Many cannot open bank accounts, attend universities,” Dr Minnis continued, “or travel in spite of finishing our high schools and in some instances performing at the top of the class. My government will act in accordance with our constitution and the demands of human dignity and social justice to grant residency and citizenship for eligible individuals who qualify for such status. No, I am not opening the floodgates. Too many people have been waiting a long time to be granted permanent residency. Some people have to go year-after-year for a work permit when they should’ve been granted permanent residency some years ago.
“We must more vigorously address this issue,” he said.
“There are also questions about the grant of citizenship. My government will make an independent board to approve applications of citizenship in accordance with the Constitution and our laws. There will not be political interference in our Constitution.”
On October 11th, Dr Minnis had announced that migrants here illegally must leave by December 31, 2017.
“After which period they will be aggressively pursued and deported,” he said at the time. “This applies to all nationalities.”
BahamasForBahamians 15 hours, 23 minutes ago
Hubert we have babies being killed at a record rate and since you got elected it appears to have exacerbated.
How do you find it convenient to have a haitian press conference but nothing with the missing marvy in regards to our nations safety?
you are shaping up to be the worst PM our country has seen. Perry should slap you for stealing the award because he's had it hands down.
bogart 14 hours, 42 minutes ago
As for the many that cannot open bank accounts it is because they do not meet the LEGAL REQUIREMENTS to do so. The Commonwealth of the Bahamas follows international rules and subscribes to the highest INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS as to who can legitimately open and operte bank accounts to protect money stability of our currency in light of our dollar parity with our use of US currency used by tourists. Etcetcetc We must protect against money laundering of drug funds which is frequently interdicted. Proceeds of crime, illegal workers, illehal business. We have a duty of care and protection to all law abiding, buisiess licemced tax paying businesses and not to allow the acceptance of non compliant businesses from illegal and unfair competition who may launder their illegal business proceeds from illegal shops operating in the shanty towns, we have to regect funds which may be the proceeds og illegal smuggling quite common from illegal human smugglers....and further by law report these attempts......the list goes on to comply with by all lawabiding Bahamians.bankers etc who must follow the law or go to jail. We must not imperil our financial systen built upon the backs and sweat and sacrifices for decades of many Bahamians too create a lawabing system. And now circumvent our rulrs anl laws for those who do not qualify to open a bank account. Bring the internationally lawful and or locally lawful papers and Follow the law, We are under internnationally scrutiny every second into the future and every Haitian who proposes to circumvrnt or change our existing banking regulations to commit fraud should be hauled off to be investigated and deported or jailed for trying to create financial instability and jeapordise what has served our Bahamian survival so well. If you dont the lawdul Bahamian papers then you simply are not meant to have a bank account.
TalRussell 14 hours, 11 minutes ago
Comrades! Firstly, if you can't understand what the nation's PMO, has to say in English, tis you that has a language barrier that should have been addressed - long before the PM's attendance at your church. The Bahamaland is not a nation of tag along Sunday morning ministerial translators. Oh Frankie, not a smart move on your part either?
{ For heaven's sake, why even bother making it up when over at Sunday morning's East Street church service - the prime minister attracted great applause as his everyday sidekick ventriloquist 'ACE," got's temporarily replaced by crown minister Frankie - sticking his hand up the PM's hole to move the PM's mouth to translate his words in Haitian creole, that the December 31, 2017 rounding-up of illegals, won't be as bad as it first sounded }. Is this for real cause it leaves serious questions to be asked as to who in the hell is the clown(s) supposedly in-charge of the PMO's public relations?
ThisIsOurs 12 hours, 52 minutes ago
"who in the hell is the clown(s) supposedly in-charge of the PMO's public relations?"
In an election campaign, politicians make all kinds of wild promises to appease and win over whichever audience they're speaking to. They have no idea how they will implement any of these plans, whether it's feasible in terms of time, money or the national interest.
I have been trying to figure out what in the hell Dr Minnis is doing for a few months now. Trying to figure out appointments, cuz if he wanted change, why would he appoint another "tief" there?
I've finally figured it out, these strange government appointees are all loyal unqualified campaign strategists.
The major flaw in this strategy is the warped belief that these appointees were actually good strategists and the cause for the election win. They were in fact horrible. The FNM didn't win because they ran a great campaign, the won because the PLP were abysmal.
So.....now Minnis is running an election campaign with these wanting "strategists", likely advising him to say all kinds of feel good nonsense to appeal to everyone. The danger is, he now has the money and the power to screw up everything.
Stop the campaigning PLEASE, appoint qualified people and start acting and planning like a govt.
Well_mudda_take_sic 13 hours, 52 minutes ago
It is becoming increasingly clear that Minnis has too many empty thoughts behind his words. He lacks vision and conviction, all the while either shooting-from-the-hip or continuing to talk out of both sides of his mouth on most of the important issues confronting our country. As a result, he is quickly losing respect and political capital. Meanwhile, Brent Symonette, Carl Bethel and Dionisio D'Aguilar lie in wait.....knowing it won't be too long now.
TheMadHatter 13 hours, 27 minutes ago
Like a little tiny birthday cake candle, the hope for this country's future was just blown out.
It is time for Bahamians - with the money to travel - to research and find a country that will welcome them.
There is no more Bahamas. Bahaiti? Like the article says "Haiti and the Bahamas are bound together by history, by geography and by family ties."
Bound together.
Haiti & Bahamas - one nation with liberty and justice for all. Foot on the ground? You straight.
My2cents 12 hours, 14 minutes ago
There is something undignified about the Bahamian prime minister responding to threats by the Haitian community on behalf of illegals.Their real concern is evident. I guess Ms. Jean was correct in her message and approach. Clearly the Bahamas is not about Bahamians.
At the very least Minnis' speech should have been two pronged: addressing his love /compassion for the Haitian community while assuring Bahamians that illegal aiders will be prosecuted. And that anchor baby mamas will not be accomodated. Instead he makes them feel even more entitled to the Bahamas. I never knew working to provide for ones family, sending most of the earnings abroad and living and spending in a sub economy was somehow building the country.
joeblow 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
The contributions of Haitians to the Bahamas are confined to our massive national debt, expanding slums, increasing crime, overwhelmed health and educational systems and tuberculosis (TB)! Their illegal offspring are then entitled to citizenship?
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
That isn't true, we clearly have an out of control illegal immigration problem with regard to Haitians but saying that none of them contribute is not factual statement. It reminds me of how Southern whites historically looked at African Americans. No amount of education or financial success could make you human enough.
Now this issue with Ninnis pandering to them is something else, he needs to stop the foolishness and start acting like a PM and not a candidate. His first step should be to get some qualified advisors. Clearly whoever advised him to do that wasn't thinking, and why does Campbell have to translate? That was the dumbest idea ever. I'm sure the church has translators.
joeblow 11 hours, 36 minutes ago
Any miniscule labor intensive contribution made by illegal Haitians has been offset by their onerous burden on our socioeconomic development. We have borrowed to adminster antenatal care and deliver them, educate, immunize and repariate them to the tune of billions of dollars. We allow them to live and work among us while they help to bolster Haiti's economy with wire transfers.
We owe them nothing
My2cents 11 hours, 28 minutes ago
This is an argument I hear often, so please enlighten me on how illegal immigrants contribute. And does it surpass what is spent on maintaining them? Also let's not confuse generational Bahamians with Haitian surnames with the likes of Ms Jean and Louby Georges who would sabotage elections to ensure illegal Haitians/Haitians are satisfied.
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 36 minutes ago
Ask the people in the construction industry.
My2cents 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Why? You made the claim. I'm sure they contributed to the wealth of construction bosses and others...but that's just a few individuals. This does not equate to nation building and resulting entitlements as the PM suggested.
yari 9 hours, 18 minutes ago
Don't forget malaria...
TalRussell 12 hours, 5 minutes ago
Comrades! My highlighting how minister Frankie's, Sunday morning's ventriloquism hand up the hole movements was performing as no more than repeating in Creole, the chosen words of the PM, has now been confirmed by the minister himself. { Frankie is not to blame, and why even bother with creating a character, the likes of a crown minister Frankie...but my advice to Frankie, is stop volunteering to drive the PM's Sunday morning church services hoping red shirts clowns bus }. Also, minister Frankie is the one who started the Haitian conversation, and still has some questions some peoples wants him answer?
TheMadHatter 11 hours, 55 minutes ago
Tal as much as i may agree with your sentiment, i also feel that OUR prime minister should not be referenced in such as way. I love free speech, but perhaps, with respect to you as a fellow commentator, could you tone it down just a pinch?
TalRussell 11 hours, 52 minutes ago
Comrade, tone down just a pitch - as in what way?
John 11 hours, 48 minutes ago
Not to worry about what the prime minister may have said yesterday. The big , yellow school bus was on the road bright and early. And, as usual , immigration officers were stopping people on their way to work asking for proof of citizenship. And those who break off running was chased down and put on the bus. Detention center.
John 11 hours, 40 minutes ago
But yet there are legitimate questions that need answers. For example a young man who was born here to Haitians parents and been here for 21 years. His status is not confirmed but he has never been to any other country except The Bahamas. So now is he to pack up and go to a country he never knew? Then there is the question of children of illegals who now have children in the Bahamas. What is the status of these children? (They are Grand children of illegals) but born in the Bahamas second generation. They definitely don’t know anything about Haiti or even Jamaica in some cases. The law does say children of illegals must follow the parents. But do they get a chance to apply at the age of 18?
licks2 11 hours, 25 minutes ago
And the beat goes on. . .the peanut gallery talking hogwash again! Yall can't fine no real problem with yinna PM so now yall resorting to yammering about kind of non-issues. . .as for Mr Campbell explaining to yinna about his status. . .WHO GIVES A FLIP WHAT YINNA CLOWNS WANT. . .TAKE IT TO COURT YINNA. . .TAKE THE DANG CASE TO THE BLAME COURT AND LET OFF WITH FOLLOWING DUMB CRAP FROM TAL AND BIRDIE AND A FEW DNA. . .AROUND HERE!! Yall acting so retarded. . .yall know that his documents are legal and fit for our nation!!
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 33 minutes ago
Who cares about his documents?? I just want Dr Minnis to stop making these seat of the pants pronouncements like he isn't in charge. The country IS broken, but he owns it now. Try to get some competent advisors in there to turn this thing around.. This is not a PR exercise, especially not at Ministry of Finance.
That visit to the church with no clear strategy of the way forward is the worst move I've ever seen. A political candidate can do that because everyone knows the only thing they can give you is sympathy, he's PM now he has to be more responsible.
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 25 minutes ago
I do not buy the story they go to a country they never knew. When many came to the Bahamas illegally they came to a country they did not know that line does not work.
roc wit doc is afraid, he can not sleep after the Haitian woman told him they put him there and they will take him out,
I trust he did not make a deal with the devil. and it is time to pay up,
Emac 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Amen
TalRussell 10 hours, 53 minutes ago
Comrades! Politics is but a strange game of chance. While you cannot outright dismiss although the current probabilities might still place it out the realm By election probability - the PM could be forced to test his mandate by having to rungs the election bell for the Southern Shores - a constituency won by the current member the House of Assembly, by a margin of 522 votes over his competition of three? It's in the PM best political interests to avoid at all costs from not being forced to rungs that Frankie bell.
TheMadHatter 5 hours ago
Tal .... in what way tone down? I mean u should not reference the PMs body parts in that way. Lets stick to the issues and hope that he is wise enough to have a member of his staff reading daily through our writings to see if there are any gems if wisdom that can help him (and therefore help all of us). If we are seen as using profanity and gutter language etc. then there is no chance anyone will give our ideas a second look. Finally, i want to say i respect you - even though we often differ - as a great commentator, just like many on here and i am grateful that the Tribune even allows us this space to vent.
I wish they would get the user profile button fixed though. I cant scroll through mine and other's previous comments.
