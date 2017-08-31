Results Expose Failing Schools

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
A DAY after Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said “something is wrong” with the country’s educational system, officials withheld an official subject letter grade breakdown for the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education examination results, which also show that of 6,692 students who sat the national tests this year, only 521 or 7.8 per cent, scored a C or above in mathematics, English and a science subject.
This is about a nine per cent decrease compared to last year.
This lack of detailed BGCSE statistics raises questions over how students fared in individual test subjects and highlights challenges this country faces regarding the readiness of youth to adjust to life after high school where they are expected to transition into the work force or college.
However, sources within the Ministry of Education told The Tribune this year’s test scores did not depart greatly from the dismal grade trends seen in both 2015 and 2016.
On Wednesday Mr Lloyd told educators during an event in Grand Bahama that they could not continue to rest on their laurels while the national exam results remain at a D average.
“For the last 10 years or more, the BGCSE results have shown not (any) improvement; we started out with a D, we are still at a D - something is wrong,” the minister said during the Ministry of Education’s annual Teachers’ Enrichment Day. The event was held at the Jack Hayward High School gymnasium on Wednesday.
He continued: “There is no way to camouflage it; there is no way to excuse it; something is wrong and we must fix it.”
He went on to stress the only way the issue could be corrected was to go back to the beginning and start with preschoolers.
In 2015, core subjects of mathematics and English averaged an E and D+ respectively. In 2016, the ministry did not release letter grades per subject, but then Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald confirmed at the time that the grades were not much different from those of 2015.
Prior to 2015, subject letter grades were released with the official BGCSE and Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) exam tests scores. The following year, the ministry broke away from its traditional analysis, only giving a general overview and percentage calculations per letter grade. This year, the Ministry of Education also did not hold its usual press conference to officially release the results, this time opting to disseminate the details of the tests by email.
Results
“In 2017, a total of 521 candidates received at least a grade C or better in mathematics, English language and a science,” the press release accompanying the 2017 results noted. “This represents a decrease of 9.23 per cent when compared to 2016 which had a total of 574 candidates. There were 570 candidates in 2015; 588 in 2014 and 561 candidates in 2013.”
According to the new results, there were 2,141 As; 3,000 Bs; 7,065 Cs; 5,569 Ds; 3,496 Es; 1,936 Fs; 1,184 Gs and 710 Us for the BGCSE exams.
Regarding the number of students who sat these tests, there were 6,692, or a 3.95 per cent increase compared to the 6,438 test takers in 2016.
A further breakdown of the results showed in 2017, a total of 1,493 candidates obtained a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects. This represents an increase of 2.33 per cent from 2016, which had a total of 1,459 candidates.
There were also 1,534 candidates achieving this mark in 2015; 1,545 in 2014 and 1,626 in 2013.
In addition, a total of 880 candidates received at least grade C in five or more subjects in 2017 compared with 903 candidates in 2016.
This represents a decrease of 2.55 per cent. There were 961 candidates in 2015; 922 candidates in 2014 and 996 in 2013 in this category.
The Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) examination results were not much different when compared with the BGCSE test scores.
Of the 12,120 students who took the tests in 2017, only 1,326 or 10.94 per cent of candidates achieved at least a C in mathematics, English and a science.
“This represents a 14.67 per cent decrease when compared with 2016, which had a total of 1,554 candidates. There were 1,479 candidates in 2015; 1,651 candidates in 2014 and 1,302 candidates in 2013,” the Ministry of Education said in its press release.
The BJC results also show there were 3,831 As; 7,033 Bs; 9,395 Cs; 8,036 Ds; 6,036 Es; 4,508 Fs; 2,954 Gs and 2,565 Us.
“When compared with 2016, there is a percentage decrease noted at grades A, C, E and U and increases at B, D, F and G. It is interesting to note that this is the second consecutive year the percentage at U has decreased.
“Overall, the percentage of candidates achieving grades A – D decreased this year when compared with last year,” the Ministry of Education said.
Comments
gbgal 8 hours, 54 minutes ago
We have not yet learned our lessons! The old curriculum ain't working! Revamp the way we teach and learn...some excellent books out there to inform discussions. Only a fool keeps doing the same things and expecting different results. Here is a news flash...do we need to be teaching to pass BGCSE? Or educating the students?
tell_it_like_it_is 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
What curriculum? The reality is for many of the subjects taught, the government doesn't even have a full curriculum. Many teachers have to search online or develop their own scope and sequence as to what they will teach for the year which leads to inconsistencies and a lack of preparation in key areas. Establishing a full curriculum for every subject taught from K to 12 can help greatly.
TalRussell 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Comrades! I thinks Crown Minster Jeff is brunging his talk show host's ways to the education ministry....... talk, talk, talk! This minister has no shortage human gas!
sealice 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
Another classic example of the failures of the PLP....all the future generations of dumbasses that can't get decent jobs.... thank you PLP
athlete12 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
What is the purpose of these exams again?
Clamshell 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
The purpose of the exams is to determine if the students have been educated to a level that will prepare them to live in a modern world, as adults -- if they are prepared for advanced education, or a semi-skilled position, or even if they can work in a job that requires them to make change for a dollar without the aid of a computer cash register. Apparently, that is not going well ...
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
The purpose of BGCSE is to identify the graduating cohort who can go to academic college (Grades A-C) and those who will need post-school training for the wider skills bank of vocational workers ........... But this should be created from Grade 10 .......... BJCs should determine whether you go to academic or vocational high school
TalRussell 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
Comrades! Let us not get angry but get smarter! The exam results are what a broken educational system looks like. We must not rush to empower any crown cabinet minister to runoff to spend even more hundreds millions dollars of the peoples monies on foreign "F" consultants in an attempt to repair a broken educational system. The whole damn educational system needs be bulldozed down like the developer did the church building and homes that were built on his lands.
OldFort2012 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
A propos, Tal, what grade did you get in English?
TalRussell 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
Comrade OldFort2012, just because I've had struggle through my lifetime - doesn't mean we should do the same our children and grands. Yes, I'm book learning broken... but I've never allowed it bend or break me in spirit, or from becoming an honest and good adult person!
OldFort2012 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Good for you! Congratulations!
Clamshell 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
You do OK, Tal ... good on ya.
proudloudandfnm 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
Just go back to the British system man...
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
Sean McWeeney is one of those responsible for destroying the high quality of education we were receiving from expat British teachers prior to the early 1970s. As Head Boy of QC he made it a point to destroy the very thing that he himself had greatly benefitted from......a good primary and secondary school education by mainly well trained and highly devoted British teachers all the way through the GCE 'A' level program at the time. Loftus Roker under SLOP later ended up putting the nail in the coffin of a good education for most Bahamians by overnight kicking most of the highly qualified expat teachers out of our country and replacing them with unqualified Bahamian teachers....with devastating consequences for our public education system. It has been all down hill since then with successive PLP and FNM governments realizing that it is not in their interest to have well educated voters....hence the dumbing down policy of successive generations of voters, with our public education system being starved of the resources needed to draw the best available teaching talent. And only recently does this imbecile Jeffrey Lloyd announce that it is the Ministry of Education's intent to keep on or rehire the very same old Bahamian teachers who are responsible for the appalling exam results that he is now so vociferously complaining about! Go figure!!!
Clamshell 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
You raise a very good point. I have friends, a married couple, who were expat Brit teachers in the out islands.
Under the PLP, the lady was treated horribly. She was reassigned from a school near her home, where she had taught for years, to a school 40 miles away, had to commute every day.
Her last year, before she retired, she went unpaid for nearly the entire school year. When she asked why, for months on end, she was always told, "We're looking into it." But the pay never came, even though she kept teaching. Her biggest problem, it seems: she was white, and "foreign".
She finally retired, is now giving private lessons, trying to rescue children who are failing miserably in the gov't. school system. And there is now a "for sale" sign in front of their home. Yes, nice job, PLP. Guess you won that round ...
TalRussell 4 hours ago
Comrade Clamshell, at no time did the Pindling PLP government, ever roundup and deport English residents from the Bahamaland.... but in 1968, the new PLP government, did in fact roundup and deport black Turks & Caicos Islanders.... Turks Islanders who until 1968 had sincerely but wrongly believed that they were part of the Bahamaland.....and were in sudden total shock to discover they were not recognised on equal footing as citizens the Bahamaland?
To this day I've never understood why we never go around to inviting the Turks Islanders to become a part of the Bahamaland?
Clamshell 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Tal, clearly the situation I was referring to was very recent, long past the Pindling era. The Turks story is fascinating, but not relevant, thank you.
TalRussell 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Comrade Clamshell, every influx foreign workers that were invited to our shores - form an important part of our country's and peoples long history.... starting with the wonderful Barbadians who came as early as the 1890 to serve as policeman's constables. In fact, there was a time when we actually encouraged Haitian nationals to set sail for our shores. The first two blacks to serve as members of the House of Assembly, were Haitian refugees.
Clamshell 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
That history is wonderful, Tal ... but I can tell you first hand, from experience, that governmental disdain for foreigners was very real over the past 5 years. The average Bahamian is very friendly, terrific people -- but anyone wearing a badge or a title -- from Customs to Immigration to Road Traffic to the utilities -- have often been scornful or openly hostile to "foreigners". I've felt it up close and personal.
TalRussell 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
Comrade ProudLoudAndFNM, we need only return to the excellent job Pindling and Cecil Wallace did for reshaping Bahamaland's public schools.
Personally, what puzzles me is how this bunch red shirts crown cabinet ministers whilst in opposition, never talked about "We" the government and "the people" have to pull together to make a difference..... instead they solely and exclusively blamed PLP government for everything under the sun.
Minister Jeff and his crown cabinet colleagues speaks with a lisp. You has knows these red shirts ministers, does have push hard on their tongues between their teeth whenever they attempt properly pronounce the word "We".Their tongues gets all caught up against the roof of their mouths.
Noticed how Minister Jeff's sudden lisp, prevents him from mentioning the establishment of a National Lottery to fund our public schools?
Tal's note: Only the rich will get richer, building and leasing back schools to a red shirts government. The poor and near poor, don't build public schools?
The_Oracle 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
The schools are simply a reflection of out society, just as in any other country. Don't like that thought? then your argument would be with the truth. Our school system was designed by the British, staffed with the British, and largely run by the Anglicans, Methodists and Catholics. Then the Government got into the game, changed the game, and yes, extradited the expat teachers.
One of many I know of, was given 2 weeks to leave. Was Head of a primary school. She did fine back in England, became a principal. But loved it here. Put 30 years in here, teaching Pindlings, Sweeneys, Gibsons Hannas, all the names of self determination, independence etc etc. Look at those Government high produced back in the 50's, 60's, and even the early 70's. The ones that amaze me though, are the occasional bright sparks, articulate, inquisitive, unstoppable individuals I get to meet. Sure, we lose many to overseas education and industry, the thousands who never came back. But some stay, and defied the system. And what do we do with them? Show them a system of patronage, connection, fraud and avarice. We thwart them at every turn, sap them of that spark, God forbid we should allow them to thrive! The Bahamas has failed itself from the core promise and premise. And yet we worship the names of those who delivered this woeful state of affairs. Intentional or not, it is the result we must live with, and get serious about changing. But that means changing us.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
The Director and the Minister are saying that BGCSE exams are not the major determinants of a high school graduate's success ............ So why don't we create a Bahamas Aptitude Test (BAT) that will capture the true standard of the 75% of students who cannot get a "D" at the BGCSE ................... They (Lloyd & Sands) want the public to concentrate on their children graduating from high school, but the Fitzgerald Diploma is another albatross worth discussing
TalRussell 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Comrades! Revolutionary changes in how public schools education should be delivered will reduce the number of private 'for profit' school places needed..The plan should not be to build new private schools, or expand private 'for profit' schools classrooms but for the eventual closure privately 'for profit' operated schools completely that compete against public schools.
Unfortunately, we don't have a revolutionary-minded minister in charge of our public schools.
