Govt Planning Evacuation Of Southeast Islands

By Khrisna Russell

Tribune Staff Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AS “potentially devastating” category five Hurricane Irma approaches the Bahamas, government officials are in the process of making flight arrangements to evacuate residents from the southeast islands, The Tribune understands.

This will include voluntary evacuations in Mayaguana and Inagua on Wednesday, government sources confirmed.

These details among others are expected to be confirmed at 7pm Tuesday during a press briefing where Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to lay out further government plans ahead of Irma’s landfall.

On Irma's current track, residents in the southern Bahamas could expect to begin feeling effects of the storm by Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, officials placed the southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands under a hurricane watch. This includes the islands of Inagua, Acklins and Crooked Island, Mayaguana, Long Cay, Samana Cay, Ragged Island and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

This means these areas can feel impact of Hurricane Irma within 48 hours.

Irma is currently moving toward the Leeward Islands.

More on this developing story will be posted in a later update.