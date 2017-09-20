Atlantis Parts Ways With Top Executive

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Atlantis and its top executive have parted ways, Tribune Business can reveal.

The Paradise Island resort will look to fill the role of president and managing director for the third time in less than three years, after Howard Karawan and its owner decided to “go their separate ways”.

A source with knowledge of the situation, and speaking on condition of anonymity, would only confirm of Mr Karawan: “All I can say is that he is no longer with the company.”

Attempts by Tribune Business to reach Mr Karawan up to press time yesterday were unsuccessful. It is understood Atlantis, which is owned by Brookfield Asset Management and its real estate/hospitality investment funds, will put out a press release on his departure shortly.

Mr Karawan, a 30-year hotel and gaming industry executive, assumed the position of president and managing director at Atlantis on September 19, 2016, replacing Paul Burke. He has spent just one year in the post, indicating that he nay have opted not to renew his contract.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Karawan had served as president and chief marketing officer for Kerzner International, the former owner and operator of Atlantis. The resort will now look to fill the position for the third time in less than three years, having promoted from within since the resignation of George Markantonis in early 2015.

In an interview with Tribune Business back in July, Mr Karawan admitted that he feared ‘market cannibalisation’ as a result of Baha Mar’s opening, and recently took a jab at Atlantis’s rival by saying it was “unacceptable” and “surprising” that Baha Mar had decided to close its doors to “customers and the community” during the passage of Hurricane Irma.