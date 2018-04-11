Minister Of Health Set To Attend World Health Month Activities In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IN observance of World Health Month, a number of activities have been planned in Freeport to sensitise the public about health initiatives and challenges with global implications.

The Grand Bahama Health Services World Health Committee has announced that activities this year will focus on patient education.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands is expected to go to Grand Bahama on Thursday for the opening ceremony of an event to celebrate World Health Day at the Foster Pestaina auditorium, Pro Cathedral of Christ the King.

Dr Sands will deliver the keynote address.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had designated April 7 as World Health Day. This year's theme is "Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere."

The committee commenced World Health Month with a church service on Saturday, at the Freeport Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Other activities include a softball event at the Grand Bahama Sports Centre at 6pm on April 20; rapid testing at the Pearce Plaza on April 21 and a blood drive on April 27 at the Rand Memorial Hospital.