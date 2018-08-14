'No One Disenfranchised' By Uniform Budget Cuts

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

AFTER criticism from former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham and others on the government's cuts to its school uniform assistance programme, Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell was adamant that no one has been disenfranchised as a result of the budget reduction.

The Minnis administration has cut uniform assistance by $90,000 with the Department of Social Services' uniform budget decreasing from $360,000 last year to $270,000 this year.

Last week, Mr Ingraham criticised this decision and called for its reversal.

The former Free National Movement leader referred to the multitude of economic issues affecting the nation's poor, including the recent value added tax hike, cost of living increases, and high unemployment levels.

When asked about these critiques, Mr Campbell emphasised the cut has not yet disenfranchised anyone, while highlighting all governments must eventually shift budgets.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an International Youth Observance Day event at Adventure Learning Centre, Mr Campbell said: "I want to say that governments have to do what they have to do. All governments at some point in time would have cut something.

"I want to say that I am satisfied at this point that no one has yet been disenfranchised as a result of any cut.

"And I'm satisfied that if it becomes necessary to make some variations in funding to cover things, as would have been done in the past, all governments would have either shifted funds from one place to another place if it was discovered that more funds were needed."

He added his belief that such "flexibility" still exists within the Minnis administration.

"So, the issue of the cut has not affected anyone thus far. There's still resources there, so the cut was not an issue."

Mr Campbell also said while he does not believe such budget cuts represent "positive publicity" for the government, the government remains "mindful of its responsibility".

"And wherever it is necessary for additional funds, there will be additional funds," he said.

When asked if there will be revision in next year's budget to increase the uniform assistance allocation, Mr Campbell said the matter could possibly be addressed in the mid-term budget.

Earlier this month, acting Director of Social Services Lillian Quant-Forbes said the department will only help a maximum of two children in a family that qualifies.

She also explained that for those applicants who received uniform assistance last year, their applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

This was later refuted by Mr Campbell, who said there was no "hard and fast rule" at the Department of Social Services regarding how many children in a family would get help, stressing every situation would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.



Yesterday Mr Campbell also addressed issues concerning the timeliness of processes at the Wulff Road Social Services Department.

He said staffing is an issue, but the matter that causes the "most concern" is the social assistance debit card issued by Bank of the Bahamas (BOB). Some have complained of a delay in the cards being issued.

Mr Campbell said to his understanding that was a three-year contract which began to expire sometime in March.

"At the end of each period, when someone is assessed for assistance, there should be a re-evaluation," he said.

"I'm of the impression that the re-evaluation did not commence in a timely fashion. (BOB) wanted to do the re-issuing of the cards in a huge block.

"And that too was part and parcel of the delay -- they were waiting for all the information to come one time so they could issue all the cards at one time."

Mr Campbell said since he has become minister, he has advised that persons who've already been evaluated should receive cards, adding some individuals already have received.

"I'm also advised that there was supposed to be a voucher system in place during that interim period. There was some apparent delay there. I'm advised that they have recommenced the voucher system."

Admitting the system will never be "perfect", Mr Campbell said it can still improve. He said his goal is to "work hard to raise the standard".

Regarding the reported delay of processing child support cheques at the Magistrate's Court, Mr Campbell said that has been an issue since his days in law enforcement. He added he "cannot speak with any specificity" on the current state of that problem, but said it's been a "longstanding issue".