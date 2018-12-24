'Heads In Beds' To Decide Bahamas Bowl's Future

By Natario McKenzie
Tribune Business Reporter
nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net
The Bahamas Bowl’s future will be determined by its promotional value and the number of “heads in beds” it generates, a Cabinet minister has confirmed.
Dionisio D’Aguilar, pictured, minister of tourism and aviation, argued that the game’s success could not be based on local attendance alone as the end of its contract with The Bahamas nears.
“What is all of it worth, and whether we are getting a good deal, is the question,” he told Tribune Business. “When we evaluate whether to continue or not it will be based on what value this game is bringing to the destination and how many heads in beds we get as a result of the game here.
“Bahamians, unfortunately, judge the success of the Bowl by the number of people in the stadium. If you do that you might conclude it’s not successful. The purpose of the game, first and foremost, is not to attract Bahamians to the stadium. The objective was to get heads in beds and bring exposure to the destination. That is the primary focus of that game.
“People keep asking why we continue with this undertaking when only so many people show up to the game. Firstly, we’re in a five-year contract which was started by my predecessor. We’re still under the terms of that agreement and I think we have one more year.”
Speaking of this year’s Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, Mr D’Aguilar said: “From an operational standpoint the Bowl went very well. It was executed very well and ran very smoothly. The game was also extremely exciting. From a tourism standpoint we’re extremely pleased. Our intention is bringing awareness to the destination and keeping The Bahamas front and centre in the minds of the travelling public when they think of a vacation.
“Seventy-six percent of foreign visitors hail from the United States. It’s our core market and it’s not that we expect that because the game is named the Bahamas Bowl that people will run to to book a vacation, but it does keep the destination Bahamas front and centre in the minds of the Americans when they decide to go on holiday.
“It also helped that we had a Florida team in the competition this year, and obviously it was easy for a lot of people to fly over to Nassau and support their team. They brought a number of players and support staff, and they had their fans.”
Comments
realitycheck242 20 hours, 42 minutes ago
Mr Hatchet D'Aguilla speaks again..when ever he speaks about "Heads in beds" he means "cut cut cut" or no more sponsorship. as in "IAAF Bahamas world relays" and "Pure silk golf tournament"
Greentea 14 hours, 8 minutes ago
We have a deeper and more meaningful history with track and field. They should have built on the IAAF Relay event. College football is not NFL football. Alums travel for the big programs - rarely the smaller programs and you can see that in the stands for all of these meaningless bowI games. I LOVE Track and most Bahamians are the same. Each athlete also came to Nassau with family, friends and coaches- that’s how you get heads and beds. And Bahamians help with gate receipts.
mandela 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
Yes they should have built and given the iAAF relays the same or more consideration, i guess anything for Bahamians is not considered acceptable even though we are a track and field sport nation and not football umm
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID