Rbdf Holds 134 Haitians

MORE than 100 Haitian migrants were apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force yesterday morning.

The RBDF said the group of 124 migrants were picked up around 3am when Patrol Craft P-125, manned by Petty Officer Patrick Donald, intercepted a 40 ft sail sloop approximately eight miles south of New Providence.

HMBS Rolly Gray, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Stephen Rolle, also assisted with the apprehension. The migrants – 107 males, 17 females – have all been turned over to Department of Immigration officials for further questioning.

The RBDF has apprehended or assisted in apprehending over 400 Haitian migrants for the year. Those migrants have since been charged before the courts for illegal landing, the RBDF noted in a press release.