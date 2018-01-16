Officials ‘Hid From Truth On Fish Fry’

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE president of the Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable & Food Vendors Association Rodney Russell yesterday doubled down on his assertion that the group warned the government about crime threats at the Fish Fry, telling The Tribune officials “hid from the truth.”

Mr Russell said he is disheartened by the way the government has handled that recent US State Department advisory which warned tourists to avoid visiting the Fish Fry at night, insisting he personally “sat in every office and made every call” hoping to warn both the government and police things were worsening at the site.

Refusing to accept recent comments by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and various members of his Cabinet, Mr Russell said the government was intentionally pushing the narrative of “things were good and worsened slowly,” all while “they were told and refused to listen”.

Raising fault with the silence of Agriculture Minister Renward Wells, Mr Russell said he and members of his association met with the minister and representatives from his office and presented detailed reports on matters that needed to be addressed immediately. However, he claimed, the Ministry of Agriculture did nothing.

“We were talking for a while,” Mr Russell stated. “We met with him and he would give us his word that he would do something. He would say he was taking our concerns to (National Security Minister Marvin) Dames and to other people in the government. But nothing ever happened.”

Mr Russell continued: “When we couldn’t get anything from him, we went to the police. We met with (Chief Superintendent Patrick) Johnson and was told yet again things would improve. This is why it is so hurtful. These men, these people with the power to make things right did nothing. We spoke to them and they did nothing to fix the problems.

“Like seriously, we did what we could to stop this early in the process. The US report came out and instead of them saying, ‘we now have to take this serious,’ they’re all walking around selling the idea that this isn’t really happening, and who isn’t doing that, they’re saying they didn’t know.

“We deserve better. They know they’ve failed us. They know and they’re now trying to run from the fact.

“When it comes to (Mr) Dames, yes, maybe he was being kept in the dark. Maybe that is also the case with the prime minister, that could very well be, but the point remains, they’re the policy makers and didn’t step up,” Mr Russell said.

“We told them about the harassment. We told them of all the robberies. We told them about the environmental issues. We told them everything. Only office that responded was the Department Environmental Health Services. So don’t accept that this just popped up last week. Those that know, know that this was coming for some time now.”

When contacted Monday, Mr Wells refused to comment, insisting National Security Minister Marvin Dames had already addressed the ordeal in full.

Asked to clarify issues discussed with the association, Mr Wells again refused to comment.

Chief Superintendent Patrick Johnson is presently out of office and could not offer comment.

Superintendent Edward Demerit, in his place, confirmed that several meetings did take place with members of the Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable & Food Vendors Association last year.

However, he could not give any details on what transpired in those meetings and if any changes were made at the site.

On Sunday, the prime minister told the Nassau Guardian security would be improved at the cultural site.

“I heard the vendors,” Dr Minnis told the newspaper. “I’ve listened to what they said, and the mere fact that, that is one of our tourist destinations and attractions, and the mere fact that, that had been listed in isolation, we will ensure the improved safety and security at the Fish Fry and other touristic destinations.

“And not only touristic destinations, but the entire Bahamas. The entire citizenry must be safe and must feel safe. That is our responsibility.”

The US Embassy in Nassau issued a warning about Arawak Cay in late 2016, when the Christie administration was in office.



“Think prudently about after dark travel. Inform someone of your travel plans and when to expect you. At night, park in lit areas when possible. Avoid unlit areas where persons could hide and ambush. For example, Nassau’s Arawak Cay area on Sunday evenings is a popular hangout and the scene of recent crimes of opportunity such as muggings and assaults, resulting in an increased police presence,” that warning noted.