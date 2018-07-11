Clash Over Hero Of ‘Racist Regime’

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
FREE National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer yesterday defended the decision to posthumously award Sir Roland Symonette with the Order of National Hero, saying the country’s former premier singlehandedly “did more for black people” than some people of colour.
Sir Roland’s honour has been met with controversy, including allegations from the opposition Progressive Liberal Party that the former premier led a “racist regime” and opposed the fight for independence.
To this, Mr Culmer said that “no man is without sin” and defended Sir Roland’s legacy.
The FNM chairman also suggested that Sir Lynden Pindling, the first black premier and prime minister of an independent Bahamas, oppressed black Bahamians through political victimisation.
Despite this, Mr Culmer told The Tribune that he was not against Sir Lynden receiving the award.
He added that any Bahamian who contributes to the development of the country should be eligible for the honour, and implored people to move past skin colour or political persuasion.
The first recipients of the Bahamas’ National Honours were announced on Independence Day. Sir Roland received the top honour with Sir Lynden, Sir Milo Butler and Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield.
PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell told reporters yesterday that it is the PLP’s view that Sir Roland was not a “fitting, proper person” to qualify for that award.
However, Mr Mitchell said that ultimately, the decision was up to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, calling on the nation’s leader to justify the choice.
In a post to Facebook, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin decried Sir Roland’s award.
“I do not accept that a man who led a racist regime – Sir Roland Symonette – whose deliberate policies obstructed the natural human development and progress of the masses of Bahamian people can ever be deemed a ‘national hero.’ This decision is perverse and highly offensive. It is grotesque revisionism,” she wrote.
Regarding the decision, Mr Culmer said: “My question to anyone: did Sir Roland contribute to development and also to the country? The answer would be yes.
“I had no issues with him receiving national honours. I have no issue with any Bahamian receiving national honours who contributed to the growth and development of our country.”
When asked about the backlash, Mr Culmer said: “I saw the comments, but the thing is we can say the same thing about the former prime minister from the PLP. He did a lot to black folks as well. Should he not be recognised? My thing is, yes, he should be recognised.”
Mr Culmer clarified that he was referring to Sir Lynden, while also defending Sir Roland’s legacy.
“(Sir Lynden) did a lot for black people. So my thing is, there’s no man without sin. And during that era, I didn’t hear nothing about Sir Roland being prejudiced.
“I heard and read where he did a lot for black people. He was the one that gave a lot of loans to black people, giving them opportunities that they didn’t have normally. If the records are correct, he did more for black people — I’m talking singlehandedly — than many black people did for black folks.”
When asked to elaborate on the ways Sir Lynden oppressed black Bahamians, Mr Culmer pointed to political victimisation.
“If you didn’t vote or support the PLP, the PLP went out of their way to ensure that you didn’t get opportunities, employment, educational benefits. If you had a job and you voted against the PLP or didn’t support the PLP, they made it hard and in most cases, you ended up without a job. Or you couldn’t get employment in this country,” Mr Culmer said.
“And I could speak to that from my father and my grandfather, they went through that. I listened and I smile when I hear persons speak about racism. You know, we have some black people who are racist as well. And you have some of them that still exist today in this country.”
Mr Culmer also called for more unity in the country.
Backlash
For his part, Mr Mitchell explained that he is a member of the advisory committee for National Honours, which has 10-12 people. Of those, the PLP has one seat or vote.
He added that the appointments are made by the prime minister, not the committee.
“So whatever the advisory committee advances, the prime minister can do whatever he wishes,” Mr Mitchell said. “So it’s really for the prime minister to defend what he has done.
“It is the (PLP’s) view that Sir Roland did not fit the legal definition in the (law) for a national hero. We made that point clear in all of the correspondence…with the government on this matter.”
Mr Mitchell added that it is the party’s view that the one person who “without question” fit the definition in the law was Sir Lynden.
“That is without question, there can be no argument about it.”
Regarding the backlash, Mr Mitchell said: “I think we have no specific quarrel, except that when we look at the law, we ask the question, how can someone who opposed all of the marches up to independence, all of the historical points up to independence, qualify for having made a seminal contribution to the development of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas? That’s an answer which must come from the prime minister. That’s our position.
“I’m sure that if appropriate, all of the background correspondence and back up to this can be revealed in the public domain.
“But we are very certain on this point, that that particular name is not a fitting, proper person to qualify for that award. But, the prime minister has acted according to his powers in law, and so he must justify that choice.”
Sir Roland was elected to Parliament in 1925 as a member of the mainly white United Bahamian Party. He became leader of the UBP and was made the first Bahamian premier in 1964 after internal self-government was introduced. He was one of the “Bay Street Boys,” a wealthy group of merchants that opened up the Bahamas to tourism, investment and casinos. He represented the Shirlea district in the House of Assembly and when he died had been the longest serving member of parliament, having served for 52years.
Sir Lynden and the PLP formed the next government of the Bahamas in 1967.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Ok. Now. Why is Minnis on that list? The man has never done a thing.
Dawes 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
He is not, It is Pindling, Roland, Milo Butler and Wallace Whitfield.
Dawes 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
AS a note the UBP were formed after the PLP in 1953, as such Sir Roland was not elected to Parliament in 1925 as a member of the UBP as there was no such thing.
joeblow 54 minutes ago
There are those who conveniently overlook the fact that blacks have always oppressed their own more than other races have; blacks just use different means to do it!
sheeprunner12 41 minutes ago
It is fascinating and amusing to hear racist black Bahamians discuss about Pop Symonette ........ He was discriminated by the UBP "pure breeds" as well, because he had a tinge of blackness ....... So be it.
BahamasForBahamians 29 minutes ago
This is a slap in the face to all Black Bahamians to have this racist cunt honored as a hero.
The FNM's only defense is "Pindling is worst".
NEWSLFLASH: Right thinking Bahamians see through Pindling's drug marred legacy as well..
But there are far more deserving Bahamians - worthy of heroic honors other than this KKK-like Premier who opposed any progression of blacks. then after he realized he couldn't stop it - threw peas at us for support.. Peas that some house slaves now consider "doing more for blacks than many others"... Idiots - if they compare it to what he's stolen from us and our future generations - peas would be an overstatement.
sheeprunner12 19 minutes ago
Pindling sure was WORST............ just ask every Conchy Joe who grew up in South Long Island after 1967 ......... He kept that side of the island in darkness, with no roads and no utilities ......... He squeezed the Diamond Crystal Salt Company out of the island .................... He built a packing house 40 miles away from the major farmers on the island ................... Long Island was punished by Pindling for its UBP/FNM stance after 1967...... In Long Island, "PLP" means "Punishing Long Island People" ......... But Pindling could not kill our indomitable spirit.
BahamasForBahamians 14 minutes ago
I'm not sure if you missed the point...
Pindling being horrible STILL does not validate making this RACIST KKK-LIKE premier a hero...
You can continue to vent about Pindling the drug dealer.. He deserves all of it.. But that still does not make Roland the Smuggler a Bahamian hero.
sheeprunner12 5 minutes ago
Well 6 in one, half dozen in the other ....... Both men were pirates in their day ...... Pop and Ping are dead and their royal families still live well today and forever on the backs of the ordinary Bahamian ........ Leave it be.
licks2 2 minutes ago
Don't forget how he "killed" the Hatchet Bay farm and the one in Andros. . .that man was a walking disaster where he was so corrupted!! His own DPM. . .Hanna-Martin's father told him in public that he needed to step down as PM because he was too contaminated. . .he refused!!
DDK 20 minutes ago
So racism is alive and well in our Bahamaland. Too bad. If PING was not a racist and SIR Milo was not a racist, Sir Roland must have been a saint! Isn't it time the PLP and everyone else got over the race issue?
BahamasForBahamians 12 minutes ago
Racism is the reason the Kelly's, Lockharts, Symonette's, Holowesko's, Mosko's (white Bahamian families) have a major economic advantage over the inner city blackies today.
No - it is not something that can be "gotten over"
Unless Symonette and his counter parts release some of their ill gotten wealth to level the playing field - blackies should continue to push the issue of Racism in Bahamian history and its effects on life in The Bahamas today.
DDK 4 minutes ago
Poor you........
John 20 minutes ago
Let the dead bury the dead.
licks2 9 minutes ago
Yall need to go and read the commission of inquiries 1984 report. . .Sir Lynden was the biggest criminal this nation ever had. . .he was hoggish, oppressionist, discriminatory, victimizing like no other, refused to obey the courts, he destroyed families. . . fired and destroyed the lives and careers of his opponents and friends!! He started and supported the criminal ways of this current PLP mentality!! Yes. . .he did some good. . . but he birthed and ran the most corrupt organization ever existed in this nation's history!! His accounting for the government involvement in the disappearance of the government share from the big company that paid out dividends for dem shares owned by the people. The commission report shows that over the period investigated. . .Sir Lynden's bank accounts had a huge amount deposited that no salary or legitimate business dealing could account for!! The country was corrupted and used as a drug running heaven. . .with our nation leader at the helm. . .
All Mr. Mitchell did was again show us that group of criminal pirates are never going to change. . .THEY CANNOT EVER ACCOUNT FOR THEIR CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES. . .THEY WILL LIE ABOUT THEM RIGHT IN OUR FACES. . .
sheeprunner12 2 minutes ago
Pindling did not create the PLP ......... Long Island Conchy Joes did that ....... He usurped their ideals and created a Marxist, Black Panther-like cult that still stains our society today.
