‘We Won’T Reverse Sir Roland Honour’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Progressive Liberal Party would not reverse Sir Roland Symonette’s National Hero honour if elected to govern the country, because doing so would establish an undesirable precedent, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday.
He was addressing for the first time the controversial decision to award Sir Roland the top honour of Order of National Hero, alongside the country’s first Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, former Governor General Sir Milo Butler and Free National Movement founding father Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield.
“You don’t want to set a precedent for reversing decisions taken for whatever reason they may have unless you deem it of an order that creates a manifest injustice to others,” he said.
PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell later added: “We don’t want to do anything which will actually sully this anymore. We want to protect the integrity of the awards. We understand the prime minister has the power to make the appointment but the point we are making is that the prime minister at some point in his life has to rise to statesmanship, which goes above partisan concerns.”
Mr Davis nonetheless said procedural flaws in how the award has been granted has opened the door for a legal challenge and he described Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ reaction to criticism of the award as not serious and a demonstration of his “usual anti-intellectual fashion.”
“The debate over Sir Roland Symonette is not about whether he was a good man,” Mr Davis said, “or whether he helped people through his personal philanthropy. No, the debate is about whether Sir Roland deserves to be honoured as a national hero. We say that he does not. We say that the historical evidence is overwhelmingly against it.”
Mr Davis gave three reasons why Sir Roland should not be honoured with the award. He said in 1956, Sir Roland “voted to deny black people the right to go to racially segregated movie theatres, hotels, restaurants, and other public venues” and also voted against Sir Etienne Dupuch’s “resolution to break down racial discrimination.” He said Sir Roland “was against majority rule,” leading a party that “fought tooth and nail to suppress black political aspirations and to keep the power structure under the domination of a small white oligarchy,” adding Sir Roland also fought against independence.
“If they were determined to recognise Sir Roland,” he said, “the prime minister and his Cabinet could have included him in the category of former prime ministers. But they had absolutely no basis whatsoever for including him as a national hero. Indeed, the prime minister’s own advisory committee did not recommend Sir Roland to be honoured as a national hero. On the contrary, the advisory committee had unanimously agreed that only Sir Lynden Pindling should be awarded the honour of national hero in this inaugural year of National Honours. They chose that historically correct position because of the singular role that Sir Lynden played in Bahamian history both as the leader of the struggle for majority rule and as the father of the nation. However, the prime minister and his Cabinet rejected the advice of their own advisory committee, headed by the FNM’s own Mark Humes, the MP for Fort Charlotte.”
Minister of Immigration Brent Symonette is Sir Roland’s son.
The row over the award has been fought mostly by PLP and FNM politicians. Mr Davis said it is unfortunate historians and other social scientists are averse to controversy and unlikely to engage the public on such matters.
“I think historians and other persons of historical significance who are interested in our history have been speaking privately to us and myself in particular,” he said. “FNMs have spoken to it. But here again, we are publicity averse in engaging on what we perceive to be a controversial matter. That has been the unfortunate DNA of many of our persons of whom you speak of.”
Civil society had been pining for a national award system for years. Because of this, Mr Mitchell said the last thing the PLP wanted was for the awards to disintegrate into partisan bickering like it has.
“The PLP is a responsible organisation,” he said. “We built this nation. We fought for these national honours. We don’t want and we were seeking to avoid, in this inaugural phase, to disintegrate into partisan warfare over these awards because they are national awards and we want these awards to be accepted by people as such. When you, these days you’re all in your twenties so it probably matters not to you whether your country honours you or not, but I can assure you, I just did a small presentation in Fox Hill to 19 people in that community and to see the pride that people just got from a simple certificate and a plaque. There’s a man named Bill Swain in Abaco who is 86 years of age. All he has wanted in his senior years was an award from his country. So these things are important. They get to be important the older you get.”
Mr Mitchell noted a number of recommendations by the advisory committee for awards, including an award to someone under 25, were not implemented by the Minnis administration.
“All of this argument,” he said, “is for people up at the top but the people who are at the bottom doing community service have all been ignored in all of this and all they want is some simple award. It amazes me, the act of having to go to Government House and have your friends and family see you get an award, our people are deeply appreciative of it and to have this disintegrate into a row over something inappropriate is just unfortunate.”
Comments
TheMadHatter 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
"Mr Mitchell said the last thing the PLP wanted was for the awards to disintegrate into partisan bickering like it has."
And yet, they were the first ones to start "bickering".
sealice 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
So all these people that received these rewards are responsible for 90% of the population living below standard and an elite 10% behind their gates?
What could they have done that was so good considering the poor everything... economy, gubmint, life in general we have to experience now... especially in flippin Nassau? Couldn't we have wasted the money and something that at least tries to help a brother out?
Seaman 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Wow.....One PLP smart enough not to fall for the trap.....crafty ole soldier he is.
licks2 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
My my how we go about “shooting out” information that we have not thought through carefully. . .or even know about! For example, Mr. Symonette refused majority rule. . .opposed woman’s vote. . .opposed independence?! Here goes. . .a) the Home office (Magna Carta), which was the government in the colony of the Bahamas and Order in Chief 1959 guaranteed the elective governments by majority rule. . .so to say that Sir Symonette refused majority rule in the Bahamas just makes no dang sense in seminal reasoning! How the heck he was going to do that in a colony governed by the Home Office? b). About his opposition to woman’s vote just een making no sense either since the argument for no voting woman was between the Elks Lodge who agitated for woman’s vote in America and was granted in 1950.. .and they were successful against the HOME OFFICE Government in the Bahamas. . .not the UBP who became a political party 1954 or 5. . .the PLP in 1953! So as a Bahamian male. . .who had not power to influence the decision either way. . .he may have spoken as other black and white males who did not want woman to be equal with them. . .that feeling was a man thing all over the world.. . I would venture to say even LOP held such views!! Remember who was LOP political mentor. . Robert Mugabe. . . and Buster Mantee. . .and such pensive despots. . .so it is not a stretch to think he held such Plutonian ideals of a republic!! c). Read the book “Pindling” where LOP himself tells you that he was alone with that decision among PLP and UBP. . .he “swing them” by putting forward the idea to the people to save his butt politically. . .and just as he expected. . .those who would opposed him would be seen as anti-Bahamian and get voted out of office.
Read Bahamas Read. . .stop following Fred Mitchell’s myopic nonsense. . .as for Mr. Davis calling other people anti-intellectual talks.
bogart 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Mr Davis is saying "we are publictly adverse in engaging in what we perceive to be a contraversial matter"......so who is we.??.....and who call Mr. Culmer names....??? ...?......... This whole matter should have been dealt with at the Awards Committee stage...and the awards committee having persons constituted by the Opposotion Leader and other impartial members as the Committee has....including the Chancellor who happens to be the Governor General..... Who was it who then waited after it was annojnced and tnen chose to bring it up in public..???....should have the Governor General repriamand dem ger creating all dis national disturbance yuckking up evverrybody vexation ................ The analysis of Pops as an MP and as in Govt must be done not in a vaccuum but bearing that numbers of coloured persons incliding AF Adderley was the act Chief Justice in 1951 by GG Neville?? .........dese events must not only be judged in Presentism context.....for whatever was Pops what we can say is dat dis fella wid 6 years of formal education did leave the pore wid jobs and money in da Treasury whichinin is more dat we can say fer dose dat came after.?! ......
TalRussell 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
I think it's being downplayed by ma comrade bloggers that the Selection Committee appointed by the PM himself - forcefully demised the PM's pick Pop Symonette but were ignored by the PM.... typically PM asks then ignores all others. Deeper question is, who recommended Pop's name to the PM, or was it really left to Minnis he self? You has knows the PM did not stack Selection Committee with PLP leaning warm bodies. You don't have think long to see why you're in for long stretch turn this all into some kinds Louis Farrakhan anti-white campaign. campaign.,
by TalRussell
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Brave can rest assured that the Bahamian people will not give HIM that opportunity anyway
geostorm 2 hours ago
They would be foolish if they did!
TalRussell 54 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, a test is a coming!
What is needed is a "forced by election" which would put to test the moving forward political viability and disability both the red shirts and PLP's leadership. Won't be long before the PM will do it again - fire a red shirts political appointee, or senator.
CaptainCoon 17 minutes ago
It's about time the white man can get some recognition in this town!
