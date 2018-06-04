12% - Now The Backlash

By Morgan Adderley
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Institute of Chartered Accountants President Gowon Bowe believes the government’s plan to increase value added tax will create further distancing between the “haves and have-nots” and possibly create the conditions for class unrest, he told The Tribune.
During his budget address to Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Peter Turnquest announced an increase of the VAT rate from 7.5 percent to 12 percent. This decision immediately sparked controversy across the nation.
In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Bowe discussed the emotional response to the increase, its potential economic and social ramifications, its impact on businesses, and tax alternatives.
“There’s always an emotional response when you hear about an increase in a particular tax rate,” Mr Bowe said.
“And ultimately what we have learned, even with the implementation of VAT (some) two and a half years ago…was that the actual impact is not as drastic or dramatic as people believe it will be simply from an emotional standpoint.
“It will have an impact because until persons are comfortable that it is a rate they can bear, there will be the apprehension about spending… Because it will be the uncertainty or unknown about what the price is going to be when you get to a 12 per cent line.”
Mr Bowe added that people are speculating whether they will be able to absorb these new taxes.
“I know a lot of people have jumped to say well it’s going to be 27 per cent now when you go out for dinner. Well in reality it was 22.5 (per cent),” he said, referring to the 15 per cent gratuity added at restaurants plus VAT.
Consequently, he advised people not to create an “exaggerated difference.”
Mr Bowe also addressed concerns about the poverty line.
“I do not foresee that it’s going to say drive people who are on the poverty line further below,” he said.
“I think what it is going to do though is it’s going to create a further distancing between the haves and the have-nots. And the danger you create in that one is…class unrest.
“Because if you are saying ‘I’m trying to do something to accommodate things being cheaper for those on the lower income spectrum,’ you’re also bucketing them to say that they will only be able to purchase those cheaper items.”
Mr Bowe clarified that “haves and have-nots” refers to what people have the ability to purchase.
One such unintended consequence, he said, would be “that really what you’re now doing is… restricting equilibrium between those who are earning more and those who are earning less. By making certain items… labelled as ‘poor man’s food’ and ‘poor man’s items’ and other items being luxury.
“And that creates social unrest, which is what we really have to be very careful of.”
Mr Bowe explained that when the cost of living increases, the purchasing power of those on the minimal sustainable line decreases.
“There’s always the emotion to say that ‘yea, you’re now making poor people poorer,’ but in reality, what you’re probably doing is just creating a divide.
“And that is possibly equally as dangerous, because you don’t want there to be such a class separation. You want us to all feel equal and…able to afford the same luxuries.
“My income level should not dictate whether or not my children can be treated to things when they have good grades.
“But if certain items get taxed out of my range simply because of a tax strategy, then that is not what the government would intend.”
Mr Bowe noted that such class segregation is very dangerous in a small community.
He added that the message should instead focus on elevating persons on the lower income level— such as expanding opportunities for them, increasing employment, increasing take home pay, so they can purchase items regardless of exemptions or concessions.
Mr Bowe also discussed the impact of the sudden hike in VAT on businesses.
For example, businesses that have both taxable and non-taxable items will have to change systems to accommodate it. Mr Bowe said there could possibly be a time where people will inadvertently be charged for things they should not be or vice versa.
Businesses will also have to look at expenditures they previously made where they were able to deduct the VAT they paid on them, a large portion will no longer be deductible.
“And when the cost base of a business increases…there’s only two ways a business can recover that. Either reduce other expenditures, and the principal expenditure of a lot of businesses are payroll costs, and if not with payroll costs in terms of reduction of staff sizes, then the possibility of increase in prices,” he said.
“So, it really bears the question on whether a proper empirical analysis has been performed.”
Comments
BahamaPundit 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
What these idiots don't realize is that business owners won't just raise the price by 4.5%. in order to stay profitable, while paying 12% VAT on electricity, commercial lease etc. they will have to raise their prices by 10%. So, the final increase at say SuperValue will be around 22%. These guys don't have a clue about business, if they think prices will only go up 4.5%. SMH
BahamaPundit 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
The Government should have held a series of consultations with the private sector over many months before raising VAT. That's just so obvious, makes me think they are running the country by the seat of their pants, while cooking stew fish.
jackbnimble 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Business owners will just use this as another excuse to price gorge. They're going to say, our costs have increased, but truthfully VAT is still a consumer tax. The persons using the service has to pay it, not the person giving the service. In fact, to my knowledge, the business owners get their money back on any VAT paid on their utilities. The only expenditure that I believe that is incurred, is adjusting their computer systems to calculate the new VAT rate at the point of sale.
I remember when VAT was first implemented how businesses like Gallaria Cinemas and Lowe's went up 30% or more on their prices. I suspect it won't be any different come July 1st. We as consumers just have to be smarter about our purchases. If I don't need it, I'm definitely not buying it. That will be my stance going forward because it's getting next to impossible to live in the Bahamas.
Dawes 49 minutes ago
with VAT on all it is a consumer tax. However i think with the VAT exemptions (like bread basket items) this becomes a cost to the business. If i understand it correctly a company such as Super Value will now have to work out how much of its sales are Non Vatable. Lets say this is 20%. They then will only be able to claim back 80% of the VAT they pay (such as Utilites) and will then have to expense the other 20%. They in turn will then increase the prices of their other items to cover this increase in their expense.
BahamaPundit 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
At the end of the day, business owners' personal expenses will increase: school fees, maintenance fees in gated communities, phone and cable fees etc. So they will need to increase their prices to maintain their profit margin. Also, consumers will purchase less stuff from their business, so they will need to increase their margin on every purchase.
John 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
There is some underhanded wickedness to totally disenfranchise Bahamians economically. Because of the constant increases in the cost of living, less and less Bahamians are able to become home owners. In face more Bahamians are losing their homes. And even though the taxes continue to increase, so does the National Debt. So Bahamians are losers both on the personal and national level.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
Gowan Bowe??????? ........... Who was massaging Perry dem for five years????????
He has little credibility left to criticize this Government.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Gowan Bowe was a most aggressive and vociferous proponent of the introduction of VAT by the last Christie-led government......back then he harped on and on about how we must trust the corrupt Christie-led government to do the right thing because they supposedly (according to Bowe) had no choice but to do the right thing. Bowe assured us the well known crooked PLP would apply our VAT dollars towards reducing our annual budget deficits and national debt. What a bunch of malarkey that turned out to be. The crooked PLP government did exactly what I cautioned they would do - they took our VAT dollars and did what any well-tax fed corrupt and spendthrift government would do.....further grow the size of our bloated government in an effort to buy votes at the taxpayers expense. The Minnis-led FNM government have proven they are no different than the last corrupt Christie-led government by their persistent refusal to take the harder and more painful road of adopting much needed austerity measures. Well Mr. Bowe, we are being stung and crippled by hikes to the new form of taxation that you so strongly endorsed. Just what is it Mr. Bowe that you do not understand about the basic rule that you must starve a spendthrift government of tax dollars rather than give them a mechanism to feed themselves with additional tax dollars?!
TalRussell 55 minutes ago
Obviously Comrade KP ranks 'Tofu' high on middle class 'must have eats' have exempted from 12% VAT?
Well_mudda_take_sic 46 minutes ago
You can tell by the way Bowe glibly talks about "the haves and the have nots" that he has no real great difficulty at all with the VAT hike to 12% - after all, he regards himself to be an elitist member of the ruling class. And he certainly has zero understanding and appreciation of VAT's effective tax multiplier consequences for our economy or the fact that a tax induced decrease in the purchasing power of the Bahamian dollar is effectively a devaluation of our currency in disguise. Or perhaps Bowe fully understands and appreciates the destructive forces now put at play, but like Minnis and Turnquest, he just does not really give two hoots because he is among the "haves" and could not care less about the "have nots" he so glibly speaks about!
BahamaPundit 32 minutes ago
Agreed. The Bahamian dollar will be only worth 88¢ now.
TheMadHatter 21 minutes ago
Jackbnimble commented "...That will be my stance going forward because it's getting next to impossible to live in the Bahamas."
Really Jack? Sloops are landing every week loaded with hundreds coming here to take on jobs that are waiting for them...offered by immune-to-prosecution employers.
Tens of thousands have done and continue to find it very possible to live in the Bahamas. The situation here is way way better than where they are from (at least for the time being).
BahamaPundit 18 minutes ago
A main concern is social unrest. At some point, there will likely be a revolt in which the poor loot and pillage stores in order to survive from starvation, and they may also loot and pillage the homes of the rich. This should also be considered.
bogart 12 minutes ago
Election Campaign finance laws are needed. Parliamentarians need to keep their political contributers happy.......the 10 to perhsps 25 million it takes to run a political party campaign needs to be looked at .......it is no secret that the poor cannot contribute the millions to buy chicken wing an bake macaroni. It is common semse there is political payback.....
VAT is a consumer tax and given the majority are the PORE some up to 50,000 below poverty line some 5,000.....some 1 in 8 goes to bed hungry.....mmany slightly above the poverty line clinging to family members who can hhelp to help.....pore first needs money to buy.....some reduction in food tax is good....but pore dont only need food alone......
Absolutely incredible none of the govt agencies have been put up for sale. BOB, BEC, BAHAMASAIR etcetc to ease the burden the ppre have to carry on their backs, noone ever flund guilty of wasting money - and public now sympathetic to the few fellas dey dragging back and forth to court...back an forth....an back an forth again...and yet more back an forth.....might as well just stop wasting time an let them go..justice delayed is justice denied....
CONFUCIUS .....SAY ... "IN A COUNTRY WELL GOVERNED, POVERTY IS SOMETHING TO BE ASHAMED OF, IN A COUNTRY BADLY GOVERNED, WEALTH IS SOMETHING TO BE ASHAMED OF"
TalRussell 10 minutes ago
by TalRussell
BahamaPundit 10 minutes ago
In truth, I believe a "sin tax" would have been much better. A 50% tax should have been placed on alcohol and cigarettes etc. Of course, they left alcohol alone, because that's where their supporters make their money.
