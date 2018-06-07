The Big Question: Who Deserves A National Honour?

THE Advisory Committee for National Honours is calling for nominations of notable Bahamians to be considered for a national award.
Who do you think is deserving of a national honour?
Leave your suggestions in the comments section below.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Certainly not Hubert Minnis, Peter Turnquest or Marlon Johnson, just to name three of the most undeserving Bahamians!
Sickened 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Notable Bahamians? So this could be notable for their bad deeds or good deeds?
Notably good I would have to say people from social services (I don't know of any off hand) and environmentaly conscious people (such as from BREEF - Casuarina McKinney-Lambert) or George Maillis from Bahamas Protected Area Fund and even George's father - a long time protector of the environment.
Notably bad people - the entire former PLP cabinet; the legitimized numbers criminals; the many notorious drug dealers the Bahamas has produced - Dwight Major, Samuel Knowles etc.
hrysippus 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
William McPherson (Peter) Christie (Desc'd). Services to the development of the sport of sailing.
bogart 47 minutes ago
The honour should go to the POOR (pronounced pore by the poor) As the late Theresa Moxey told me many years ago when describing those most in need of assitance fron a govt program..the poor, .they are the single women always with a number of children kstruggling to make ennds meet. Today those include many others struggling, barely having less than the basic, multiple challenges but in face of advesity manage and put their best foot forward with hope that the next day they will be able to do better.....
