Top Tips For Landing The First Job After Graduation

COLLEGE graduation is an exciting milestone that marks years of preparation, hard-work and sacrifice for both students and their families. However, the celebration of success is often short-lived for graduates as they anxiously turn their thoughts to what the next steps should be.

As graduation day gets closer and closer, most student become obsessed with the big question: “How long will it take to land a great job doing what I went to college to do?”

Studies show that it takes the average college graduate three to six months to find a job in their field when economies are good. It can take much longer when the economy is not as strong or if the graduate doesn’t make the job search a top priority.

Lyford Cay Scholar Treymaine Dean was graduated from Gupton-Jones College in Georgia with an associate’s degree in Mortuary Science in 2017. Treymaine admits that her road to college was challenging, but worth it. She was among the wise graduates who took steps well before graduation to ensure that she would have a career opportunity waiting for her before she even had her college degree in hand.

Here, in her own words, are Treymaine’s top tips for landing the first career opportunity:

1 Develop a passion for your field.

“I’ve always been drawn to Mortuary Science because it’s a field that touches everyone. During my final two years in high school, I started researching the field. After school I would go and visit Restview Memorial Mortuary where I would sit in the back and observe services. I visited so much, that the staff noticed me and asked if I’d like to learn about the field. This led to me interning there.

Although I knew college was expensive, I was passionate about making this a career. I knew that I had to have my college degree to be successful. I saved up and with the help of a Lyford Cay Foundation Scholarship I was able to get a formal education in Mortuary Science.

I’ve always known that it’s important to keep myself current in the industry and to remain passionate about my work. From the moment that I connected with the Restview team, I worked hard and made myself available to learn everything I possibly could.”

2 Network and gain experience well before graduation.

“Whenever I had breaks from college, the first thing I would do when I returned home to Nassau was make arrangements to go to Restview and help. All throughout the school year, I made it a point to stay in touch and let everyone know how I was progressing with my studies.

That’s probably why the general manager took me aside and told me exactly what the steps would be to be hired after graduation.

I stayed focused, accomplished my goal of graduating from college and was offered a part-time apprenticeship position with the objective of becoming full-time.”

3 Stay focused on your long-term goal.

“This isn’t your typical field, but I find so much happiness in helping families when they are at their most vulnerable. My ultimate dream is to be a business owner while paving the way for others. My Lyford Cay Scholarship helped me to get a step closer to that dream.

Landing a job in your field really isn’t easy. Even though I’m working in my field, it’s challenging to be part-time. It is extremely competitive in this market to find work as a full-time mortician. I’ve had people discourage me about this field and try to convince me to come out of the industry and do something full-time to make extra money.

For me, I know you can never be truly paid for what you love. If you love something, you’ll be willing to sacrifice for it. That’s why I’m committed to staying in this industry until I reach my goals.”

“Gain An Edge” is a biweekly collaboration of the Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on higher education. The Gain An Edge team looks forward to resuming this column in the Fall. To share your thoughts, email gainanedge@tribunemedia.net.