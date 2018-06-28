Government Wants Single Digital Id For Bahamians

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
THE government intends to create a single digital ID for citizens of The Bahamas to make online access to services seamless and more efficient to reduce government cost, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest revealed.
The government will be seeking assistance from new tech firm GIBC Digital to assist it with putting in place a cybersecurity system to ensure data privacy and security of the ID system.
Mr Turnquest's comments came during the official launch of GIBC's office in the Jasmine Corporate Centre yesterday.
GIBC Digital, operated by CEO Greg Wood, is the first tech firm approved under the Commercial Enterprises Act, which targets specialised businesses in captive insurance, nanotechnology, computer technology, software design, data storage, maritime trade, aviation registration, wealth management and manufacturing enterprises.
Cyber technology and fraud is one of the company's five interconnected areas of competency.
Said Mr Turnquest: "Greg has some products that we will certainly take advantage of. One of them is that we are looking to create a single ID that will identify you as a citizen to the government for everything that you do."
He explained that rather than having to request the service of the government, the government will make the process seamless for citizens and interactive from the office or the comfort of their home.
"That requires a lot of data. In order to ensure that that data is secured requires we have a very robust cyber security system. And that's one service GIBC offers its client.
"We look forward to leveraging that knowledge in our own effort to ensure that whatever we do, we protect the integrity of the system, so it engenders the trust, and the use as we anticipate and we would like to happen."
Mr Turnquest explained that GIBC is about facilitating change management for clients, understanding the process and then applying technology to improve processes.
"As you have seen this budget (exercise), the cost of doing business as a government is expensive and inefficient. And if we are going to remain competitive with the rest of the world, we are going to have streamline our processes and become more efficient, so we reduce the burden on average citizens.
"We believe all of us together are going to be able to cause some amazing things to happen in the next two to three years. And certainly look forward to cooperation and the participation of all the stakeholders in this process," he said.
Comments
BahamaLlama 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
So they didn't choose to move to Freeport. Starting a new office there was a precondition of winning the ID contract. And once it's done, the "move" will assumedly be rolled back - apart from a skeleton support staff.
A project of this enormous size is basically impossible to manage even for the largest and most developed Western countries. Bearing in mind the government is unable to implement even the smallest IT project without disaster, how much is this going to cost, what protections will be available to safeguard against abuse, and who is going to be fired when it goes appallingly wrong?
DWW 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
and easier to steal identity...
TalRussell 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
New company startup - comrade finance minister, doesn't even keep under wraps promises multiple million dollar "untendered" contract.... all designed, conceived in sole mind minister. {No need make this up }. Isn't this what he preaches - HAD corrupted (note even allegedly) the former PLP government?
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Peter Turnquest is clearly the instrument of Satan the Devil ...... KPT is creating a paperless currency economy and digitizing the citizen's identity ........... He is the Mark of the Beast #666 chief representative in Paradise .......... Beware!!!!!!!!!!!
observer2 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Hey, des foreign carpet baggars almost as slick as Oban's dem. Check out dey website. Dey come from no where and land big big contract wit gullible Minnis & Co.
Come on bloggers lets do our due diligence and find out actually what Greg has actually accomplished in his life. I don't see one single proven project to his name. Yet he will now gather all the private information of every last Bahamian.
Fred Smith need to stop him collectin we data. I ain know what he ga do wit dat. He ain even got no address on his website or phone number. At least Oban's dem had shared office space somewhere.
https://gibcdigital.com/
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
These guys are open to ever scammer in the world they're do desperate. I wonder if Cambridge Analytica has moved offices yet
PastorTroy 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
This is DANGEROUS!!! This is very, very, very dangerous! We trust our oppressors/enemies too much. Do you know what a private company can do with all of the country's citizens private identity and information in its database?? This is a trifling slippery slope, the benefits do not outweigh the risk. THIS IS VERY DANGEROUS!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID