Official Confirms Bahamasair Pilots Took 'Evasive Action'

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
DELVIN Major, head of the Air Accident Investigation Department at the Department of Civil Aviation, has confirmed that Bahamasair pilots took “evasive action” Tuesday afternoon in an incident involving a Silver Airways plane.
“There was an incident involving Bahamasair and Silver Airways where evasive action had to be taken but the extent and anything else I couldn’t say because I haven’t gotten the report or was able to speak to the pilot at this time but we are actively investigating it,” Mr Major said Thursday morning. Officials, when contacted Wednesday, said they were unaware of such an incident.
A passenger on board Bahamasair flight BHS137 told The Tribune about it early Wednesday morning.
He said he was alarmed by what happened.
“I think something like that, it should be noted and the matter should be looked into," he said. "You cannot make those kind of errors in aviation. The day could have caused triple times more mourning than in the Andros situation so I definitely feel like they should be cautioned and some questions should be asked.”
On Thursday night, Sky Bahamas CEO Randy Butler said if the claim is true, it would represent a serious breach of safety protocols.
“If that happened the way (the passenger) described that, a lot of systems and people failed,” he said. “That’s something like, let’s check that system before the next flight so we have safety notices right away.”
Comments
B_I_D___ 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
Homey sciptor say 'Evasion Action'...welcome to second grade...
Greentea 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
B-I-D. Sigh.
yari 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Apparently the tribune needs an editor as well as journalists. What the hell is 'evasion action'? B_I_D please stop insulting second graders.
B_I_D___ 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
LOL...I know...my 7 year old is better...LMAO...mind you he was struggling with supercalifragilisticexpialidocious the other day...
yari 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
He would probably write better articles than this crew..
licks2 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
No he/she don't. . .the writer is wrong because of the use of two nouns to describe what happened. For example, evasive is an adjective and evasion is a noun. Therefore, the adjective usually tells the quality of the noun by raising questions such as "what kind". . ."which one". . . "how many" etc. Here "evasive" tells of what kind of action/noun was taken!! Now pray tell he/she could have taken evasive action.. .yet crashed into each other. But if were successful at "evasion". . .a noun. . .they both passed each other into the clear blue with no one the wary for it!! So evasive action is the action intend to evade. . .evasion mean has evaded!
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
“If that happened the way (the passenger) described " Oh come on. Silver probably cut in front of BahamasAir or vice a versa. Passenger think all planes come too close. Maybe one of them had to do a go around, big deal.
Recently flown on Bahamas Air. The way the pilot brought the aircraft into PBI landing on rwy 31, hardly hitting the brakes and coasting into the ramp. Not his first rodeo.
