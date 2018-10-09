‘How Can We Trust Disney’S Paid Poll?’

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
REEARTH President Sam Duncombe has condemned a recent Public Domain survey which found that more than 60 percent of Bahamians said they “very much” or “somewhat” support Disney Cruise Lines’ proposal for Lighthouse Point, calling those results “magically skewed”.
Addressing the findings yesterday, the activist alleged the poll was “deliberately” structured to get the answers Disney needs to better its case for the acquisition of the property.
This comes as Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis plans to hold a town meeting in Eleuthera tonight at the Greencastle Primary School about the island’s economy.
“You can get a survey to say or do anything if you try hard enough,” she claimed. “They tried so hard, it’s obvious this poll was set-up to get a particular result.”
Mrs Duncombe, referring to online polls carried out by local media companies via their websites, said it was surprising that “trusted media outlets which Bahamians have depended on for years” had different outcomes than the recent survey.
She asserted: “The Tribune website was at 74 percent (against the development) when I read it; the Nassau Guardian and Eyewitness News was at 78 percent of Bahamians not in support.”
A Tribune online poll asking if people are in favour of Disney’s plans for the island had 1,144 votes up to press time, with 78 percent against the proposal.
She furthered: “The Magic Kingdom is here and they are pushing their hype machine into full gear. They want you to believe they have this massive backing and they don’t.
“They are selling the point that they will create jobs and this massive spend, but in reality, there is no plan to see this promise of more jobs and access through. The majority of Bahamians are not being swayed.”
Of the 994 households the market research firm surveyed across the country, 38 percent said they “very much” support the development, 28 percent said they “somewhat” support it, and 26 percent said they “very much do not” support the development. Nine percent said they “somewhat do not support.”
The poll was commissioned by Disney, Public Domain President M’wale Rahming told The Tribune.
In the Public Domain survey, 21 percent of those who do not support the initiative said it was out of concern for possible environmental damage.
Fourteen percent said their opposition is due to the belief that “the government has already given too much land to foreign owners,” while 12 percent said they are concerned about loss of local access to Lighthouse Point.
Most respondents said they were concerned about the claims raised by environmentalists about the dangers of a cruise port at the site.
These claims include the local economy not being stimulated, environmental impact, and a legacy of attempts to create large-scale commercial ventures that result in abandoned, unfinished projects.
After hearing these claims, 27 percent of respondents said they are “very likely” to support Disney’s project, while 22 percent said they were “not likely at all”.
However, most respondents also proved to be supportive of pro-Disney arguments.
These include the fact Disney has committed to providing Bahamians access to the entire development site every day, after the project is completed, and Disney’s promise to return over 170 acres of land to the government.
After hearing these claims, 40 percent of respondents said they were “very likely” to support the development project in Eleuthera.
Responding yesterday, Mrs Duncombe said she is disturbed by Disney’s push to create a development at Lighthouse Point.
She told The Tribune the “long-suffering identity” of South Eleuthera is being preyed on daily.
“I do understand that South Eleuthera has been ignored for years and years; but the reality is, with Disney, south Eleutherans have very little to gain and so much to lose.
“I am disturbed because they are being sold on something that will never come to fruition,” she added.
“When Disney said they had no ‘Plan B,’ that was them trying to coerce Bahamians.
“They wanted to make us believe that Lighthouse Point was their one and only choice. But again, in reality, they were shopping around and ran away from everywhere else.”
“This is a chance for Bahamians to stand up and demand our fair-share. Not jump at the first offer.”
“We are better than that.”
Lighthouse Point is a 700-acre peninsula located at the southern tip of Eleuthera. Disney’s proposal is being opposed by environmental activists.
In a joint opinion piece released last month, Bahamas National Trust Executive Director Eric Carey and One Eleuthera Foundation CEO Shaun Ingraham argued that the country must stop acquiescing to the cruise sector.
One Eleuthera has been locked in a public campaign to block Disney’s acquisition of the property.
Nonetheless, Disney has taken preparatory steps to acquire the historic site for the construction of multi-million-dollar cruise port, promising a $400m spend.
Comments
OMG 5 hours, 1 minute ago
So the money and effort to secure 30,000 signatures are not skewed towards stopping Disney. I suggest that if it goes ahead stringent safeguards have to be put in place but like so many others who live comfortably you express sympathy with the residents of south Eleuthera but just like Shaun Ingraham have absolutely no concrete alternative other than vague "economic zones" or " Nature preserves". One Eleuthera translated into One South Eleuthera is headed by Mr Ingraham who wants to exert total control over that area and all that happens.
becks 25 minutes ago
OmG....the 30,000 signature poll was not paid for unlike this paid by Disney poll. What is interesting is that a poll conducted by the Tribune showed over 70% against Disney, another poll conducted by this paper showed over 70% against Disney and we have the 30,000 signature against Disney....kind of funny how the only poll that is for Disney was paid for by Disney....ya gots to wonder! And OMG, you’re still doing your black-crab act against Shaun Ingraham and one Eleuthera, one has to wonder what exactly he did to offend you...he didn’t give your aunties son a job perhaps.
Clamshell 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
People on either side of this issue are gonna believe what they want to believe. God could conduct a poll and the losing side would dispute His methodology. Polls will not decide the outcome.
MaryMack53 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Ms. Duncombe might be onto something. This poll is very twisted an one-sided. Soon before we know it, any and everybody will be allowed to buy and build in the Bahamas. The amount of trash that is discarded on a daily basis by these massives ships are disgusting. What will happen to our beautiful pristine waters? Who will visit after our country when it is destroyed by greed?
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
I agree with Ms Duncombe you can get a poll to say anything you want it to say. "Do you want Disney to develop lighthouse point or do you want to end up like Haiti"?
TalRussell 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Hello, why hasn't the legalised stealing the private islands and beaches away from PeoplePublic, not resonated with Comrades "Brave" and Co, with the selling private islands foreigners? if the official opposition party needs fight pass legislation up in House to return ALL colony islands private islands and beaches- back PeoplePublic. This must become main issues should the prime minister be forced into calling by election. If the PLP is not ready, then we need form start opposition private islands and beaches party.
Clamshell 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
@MaryMack ... I respect your opinion and your right to oppose this project. But the idea that cruise ships dump their trash at sea is absurd. They don’t. Those ships are equipped with trash compactors and the trash is disposed of ashore ... just as yours is. It’s fine to oppose this, but it’s wrong to spread info that is simply a lie.
TalRussell 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Ma Comrade, just because newer generation cruise ships have installed more modern waste management technologies it doesn’t mean cruise companies are using them, and point where the Bahamaland government has cruise ships sewage under systematic watch? We should have a plan in place to reduce our dependency on cruise tourism - not increase number cruise ships in our ports and open waters by selling 'exclusivity restrictions' who gets land on. swim and enjoy even more we private islands and our beaches.throughout colony islands. All beaches must be open and fully accessible PeoplePublic use. You don't be psychiatrist to understand we're surrounded citizens suffering loss identity head issues - caused by cruise visitors,
Dawes 56 minutes ago
Should be up to the people who live in South Eleuthera to decide. I live in Nassau and it is gone and will never be the same as it was when i was a kid (when going out West was like going to the family islands and most roads you could move on except Palmdale). However this does means that we have a fairly good economy etc.
DWW 41 minutes ago
I am not sure it is fair for nassauvians to dictate what happens in the islands... abaco should be decided by abaonians, eleuthera but eluetherians. The planning and subdivision act 2010 dictates this but it is not enacted because Nassau dont want to give up control. BtW tal is a communist plainly.
sealice 35 minutes ago
There must be some kinda sweet honey hole down there because as many people who have told Disney that they can GoFrigThemselves they are still pushing this project.... why can't they use the existing cruise terminal in South Eleuthera? Because Disney wants their own terminal so like Castaway Cay they can keep as many Bahamians as possible out of their business and off of their land (yeah not Bahamian land anymore).
TalRussell 16 minutes ago
Comrade DWW, today's communism can only be a negative for Out Islanders - if they failed at living up 2018's communism = which is no more negative ideology than is that of today's capitalist 'put foreigners first' being practiced under governing Imperial prime minster and KP - along with red shirts members crown's cabinet. ( You can't just be meaning makes up your own perception what communism is, and is not }. And, for fuc#sakes we are done a colony many underdeveloped Out Islands - so why create restrictive access private islands for the exclusivity cruise ships passengers?
