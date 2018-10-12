A Comic's View: What About That Vat, Dionisio?

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

We as a people love to laugh, sometimes a good laugh is needed for us to take a step back examine the situation at hand without taking ourselves too seriously. (Attention Bahamian politicians from all parties)

We can have a good laugh, analyse the situation, create the dialogue and solutions for a positive change and a better way forward for The Bahamas.

So, here’s what caught my eye this past week.

BITE YOUR TONGUE

I’m still amazed how Minister of Tourism and Aviation Mr. Dionisio D’Aguilar, didn’t bite his tongue completely off when he told Tribune business: “We’re a bit more prudent, a bit more wiser, more fiscally responsible. We’re managing the economy better, managing the public finances better, and are much more focused on the rudiments of running the economy.”

“Every government upsets everybody about something, but when you step back and assess the management of the economy we’re the ones talking about Fiscal Responsibility legislation.”

“At least it gives you confidence that we are not going back to where we were prior to the general election, when people were feeling there was so much irresponsible spending going on that they were afraid the economy was going into a tailspin and the possibility of suffering a devaluation was getting higher.”

Classic FNM deflection and finger pointing in swoop.

Last time I checked VAT is real!

A $1.14 for a can soda?

Prior to the VAT increase a Central Bank survey showed 52 percent of Bahamians were barely making ends meet, I wonder what those numbers look like now Mr D’Aguilar?

I’m quite sure “business is good” for Bahamian companies, who can benefit from crafty wording in the VAT exemption.

Especially those benefiting from air plane parts and industrial washers, for example.

Is D’Aguilar, suffering from some form of temporary amnesia?

We all know the sordid details of the former PLP administrations, gross mismanagement of the public purse. No need to rehash it.

Let’s talk the here and now, present day.

What’s really hypocritical is Mr D’Aguilar, mentioning the previous administrations ‘irresponsible spending’ all while the $5.5bn Oban Energies Heads of Agreement “signing” (what a fiasco that was) and the Gran Lucayan deal, hang weightily around the public’s neck like an anchor.

Another remark made by Mr D’Aguilar, that cracked me up, in regards to the IMF and credit rating agencies, having noticed the Bahamian Government making efforts to balance the books and get the Government finances under control.

(Somebody please check the temperature on those books.)

Sadly reports such as these, rarely reflect the realities on the ground, what everyday “Joe Public” feels.

Finally, it’s easy to brag about this administration’s performance, in relation to managing the nation’s finances in comparison to the previous PLP administration.

But let’s be real, the FNM started at rock bottom, the only way they could go, is up.

Anything would be an improvement, hopefully the voting populace doesn’t share the same sentiment about the FNM come next election.

Until next week I will leave you with this from Nikita Khrushchev: “Politicians are the same all over, they will promise to build a bridge, even where there is no river.”