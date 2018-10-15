Disney Rival Mulling Judicial Review Suit

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
Disney's Lighthouse Point rival says it may mount a Judicial Review-style legal challenge over the lack of proper consultation should the Government approve the cruise line's $400m project.
Shaun Ingraham, the One Eleuthera Foundation's (OEF) chief executive, told Tribune Business this was "obviously an option" for the Lighthouse Point Partners consortium given the perceived "injustice" in how the Government has treated their competing proposal.
The two sides are understood to have disputed this issue when they met on Friday, with Joshua Sears, the prime minister's senior policy advisor, insisting that last Wednesday's Town Hall meeting in South Eleuthera - attended by Dr Minnis - satisfied the requirement for the Government to conduct meaningful consultation with affected parties and local stakeholders.
This, though, was vehemently rejected by Lighthouse Point Partners' various members, some of whom said they "absolutely do not accept that meeting" amounted to the required consultation established by recent Bahamian court verdicts.
Eric Carey, executive director of the Bahamas National Trust (BNT), which is a member of the Partners consortium, told Tribune Business: "What we've asked for, as required by law and legal precedent with these developments, is that the Government is required to do public consultation. That hasn't happened yet.
"We absolutely do not accept that meeting as the required consultation; not according to what has been ruled on by the Privy Council in other cases. That was a discussion point in the meeting when Mr Sears insinuated that [Wednesday's meeting] was public consultation."
Mr Carey said "no agenda" was published for that meeting, and argued that many attendees thought it was part of Dr Minnis' series of Family Island meetings where all the community's issues - not just the proposed Disney project - were to be discussed.
"It was not a legally required public consultation to allow the Government to facilitate a process where our proposal was presented to the public to let them form their opinions and ask questions," the BNT executive director added.
Mr Ingraham, confirming what happened at Friday's meeting, said: "We had to remind the policy adviser that according to law we're due necessary time, and it's incumbent upon the Government to present the two plans before them to the public.
"That's public consultation. Disney had the privilege of the Government's support for the last couple of weeks to get their plan out. It seemed like a full-on government endorsement of their deal."
Asked whether Lighthouse Point Partners might initiate a Judicial Review challenge in the Bahamian courts over the public consultation issue, should the Government make a decision on whether to approve Disney's project tomorrow as promised, Mr Ingraham replied: "We've given it some thought. We see that as an option.
"We'll have to make that decision when the time comes, but obviously it's an option. They're [Disney] already in the first quarter, and we're just showing up at the stadium. Just give us a chance to present our proposal."
Numerous court rulings over developments such as Baker's Bay at Guana Cay, Abaco, and the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) power plant at Wilson City, have established as legal precedent the need to meaningfully consult with affected parties and stakeholders over such projects.
The Privy Council, in its ruling on Baker's Bay, found: "All the courts below accepted that the public had a legitimate expectation of consultation arising out of official statements recognising the need to take account of the residents' concerns and wishes." And, more importantly, it concluded: "If there is a legitimate expectation of consultation, it must be a proper consultation."
And former appeal court president, Dame Anita Allen, found in the Wilson City case that "there was no adequate and meaningful consultation relative to the location and construction" of BEC's Wilson City power plant, which was presented at a Town Hall meeting as "a fait accompli".
"It cannot be correct to say that [BEC and the Government] could delay consultation on the location and construction of the plant until it was too late for it to have any impact, and also say that there had been adequate and meaningful consultation," the Court of Appeal ruled. "There was no adequate and meaningful consultation relative to the location and construction of the plant."
The Government and BEC had therefore "breached" the public's expectations, the judgment added, given that "fairness" required them to consult and listen to those who would be impacted by Wilson City.
Many observers of last Wednesday's Town Meeting are concerned that a decision over the Disney project's approval is a similar "fait accompli", given the Prime Minister's remarks and the number of attendees wearing pro-Disney t-shirts.
When asked by Tribune Business whether the last ditch, 11th hour public relations offensive being mounted by Lighthouse Point Partners was too late, Mr Carey said the consortium was placing its trust in the Government and its stated campaign pledges.
"We do have faith that the Government represents the rule of law and due process, and that the Government will abide by its own outlined platform that people are part of the process," the BNT executive director replied.
"While there is concern from that meeting on Wednesday, and people have drawn conclusions that this is a foregone conclusion, we have to have faith and hope that the Government elected to represent the people's interests are going to follow the process enshrined in law to protect the people's interests."
Disney, though, holds one advantage over Lighthouse Point Partners, whose members include some of Eleuthera's most prominent institutions in the shape of the Leon Levy Foundation, Island School and Cape Eleuthera Institute, as well as the BNT and One Eleuthera Foundation OEF).
That is the sales agreement it has signed with the seller, The Related Group and Meritage Hospitality, to purchase the 700-acre Lighthouse Point site. The Government is likely to be concerned that should it reject the Disney proposal it will be perceived as interfering in a private commercial transaction.
And, given Disney's scale as a global conglomerate with one of the world's most recognised brand names, it may fear that The Bahamas' reputation as a safe foreign direct investment (FDI) destination could take a battering among the target market it wishes to attract.
Mr Ingraham, meanwhile, admitted that last Wednesday's Town Meeting had "caused us to panic", with the Lighthouse Point Partners group moving "frantically" following last Wednesday's meeting to ensure its proposal was distributed as widely as possible over the weekend.
When asked why the group had waited so long to reveal the extent of its rival $23m proposal for Lighthouse Point, the OEF chief executive said this was done "out of courtesy" to the Government to give it time to review the plans.
Lighthouse Point Partners' proposal was first submitted to the Minnis administration in March, but never received a reply. It was resubmitted in September, and then discussed again on Friday with the Government's technical advisers, who also included Candia Ferguson, director of investments at the Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA).
"The reason we did not go public with the plan was to give them [the Government] a chance to look at the proposal, and get back to us," Mr Ingraham said. Both he and Mr Carey said they were "disappointed but not surprised" that neither Dr Minnis nor any member of his Cabinet was present at the meeting, the OEF chief saying: "We didn't have our hopes up too high."
The Government officials are now writing a report, and recommendations, that they will submit to Cabinet on the issue. However, it is unclear how the merits of the Lighthouse Point Partners project can be fully analysed and considered in the short timeframe left before the Government's promised decision tomorrow.
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
LOL Hank Johnson's wife gonna be pissed when Fred Smith gets involved and gets this injunction.
all them t-shirts and food she and her MP husband gave away to get the south eleuthera residents to buy into this vision (one that leaves them with only bottom of the barrel jobs) so that they can benefit with the contracts they've been supposedly promised... down the drain.
Minnis, who hasn't gotten any real projects off the ground since being elected is likely to see this as a further impediment to his first real chance of a small success.. A success that was never promised to be because though Disney is a more credible partner than some of the Asian partners we've seen with big deals here in The Bahamas... History & Empirical data hasn't shown that they are any better with empowering Bahamians.
lazybor 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
well said
Clamshell 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
One problem with your theory: Thomas Sands, a staunch PLP whose family runs the largest and most successful business operation in South Eleuthera, also supports the Disney plan.
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
PLP's have also proven to be no match for Fred Smith.
Look at the PLP Mascot Nygard..
His home (Nygard Cay) is now being devoured at the hands of Fred "cantLoose" Smith lolll!
You should get real! not political!
realfreethinker 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Fred smith can't lose is because he is the only one that gets paid. He did the same thing with the large project in abaco and lost the court battle but walked away with a handsome sum.
Clamshell 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
Have not seen Fred Smith involved in this Disney deal or any other matters on Eleuthera.
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
You don't have to see him to feel his presence. Once Shaun Ingraham gets the go ahead to file an injuction, the next step is finding an attorney with experience in doing so.
You smile while I point at the best attorney to do so.
Clamshell 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Oh, he may well be the best to do that ... but Shaun will realize that Fred’s gonna expect to get paid, up front, and then that injunction idea will quickly disappear — especially as it has no chance of succeeding.
geostorm 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
What you all fail to understand, Lighthouse Point is private property. The owner can sell to whomever he wants, in this case Disney. What you all gonna do, stop the owner from entering into a sales agreement with a purchaser? "Yinna" betta get "ya'll" head out the sand! That sale is a done deal. Government has no other choice but to approve the project. If ,not there can be serious future investment implications!
"That is the sales agreement it has signed with the seller, The Related Group and Meritage Hospitality, to purchase the 700-acre Lighthouse Point site. The Government is likely to be concerned that should it reject the Disney proposal it will be perceived as interfering in a private commercial transaction."
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
True ............. will Minnis tell the billionaire who to sell his land too???? Why has this mega-rich fella not developed Lighthouse Point??????
momoyama 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
What YOU do not understand is that, in the Bahamas, no sale can go through to a foreign entity without a valid permit from the Bahamas Investment Authority. Of course, this is academic when dealing with sycophants like Minnis. But a government of any fortitude would decline a permit to Disney.
Porcupine 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
There are many avenues from to prevent an owner of private property from destroying, degrading and causing harm to our resources. The sale may be a done deal as you say, but to say the government has no choice but to approve the project is a stretch.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
I hope they do. Especially illy if it's true that Minnis didn't even have the courtesy to show up to the meeting. When is the FNM convention. I need a red Pom Pom
BahamaPundit 52 minutes ago
Let me get this straight. Has One Eleuthera, a charity non profit, been used to trick us this entire time when in actuality the true puppet master was a for profit Lighthouse Point Partners???? Tell me it ain't so.
Clamshell 41 minutes ago
I don’t know if “trick” or “puppet master” are fair, but the supposedly “eco friendly” proposal includes plans for the largest hotel — 100 rooms — ever built on Eleuthera. Eco friendly? That’s a whole lotta A/C ... where will the electric come from? A new oil fired generating plant? Diesel generators?
BahamaPundit 39 minutes ago
It appears LPP is comprised of charity organisations. Why would a non profit group be so aggressive though? It doesn't add up. I guess Lighthouse Point is the favorite haunting ground of yachts and millionaires or the Harbor Island elite don't want Disney to cheapen their image.
Clamshell 29 minutes ago
Princess Cruise Line has operated their nearby “private island” for +20 years, similar to the Disney plan, and has not managed to sully HI’s image. I think the words Disney and “cruise ship” freak out a lot of people. I’m no fan of either, but a 100-room hotel is no great tradeoff, either.
BahamaPundit 4 minutes ago
Re Clamshell I have been searching for information on this 100 room hotel but can't find it. Where did you find this out???
