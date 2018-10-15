Gain An Edge: From Intern To Mentor In Seven Short Years

Seven years ago, Krista Newbold began a journey to help students become college-ready. Little did she know that during the process, she would also become a student, learning invaluable lessons that would shape the way she teaches and connects with her students.

Krista is among the many dedicated public school teachers here in The Bahamas working to create a world-class educational system.

While there are many theories as to what’s needed for a successful educational system, most agree that trained, passionate teachers are a big part of the equation. One often cited international study of schools suggested that to a top performing school system depends on:1) getting the right people to become teachers;2) developing them into effective instructors;3) ensuring the system is able to deliver the best possible instruction for every child. (How The World’s Best School Systems Come Out on Top, by Barber & Mourshed, 2007)

FOCUS is Lyford Cay Foundations’ out-of-school time, tuition-free programme aimed at preparing selected public school students of demonstrated potential and need for college readiness and access starting the summer after grade 4. A bonus component of the donor-funded programme has been the training of aspiring teachers, known as interns, in critical teaching skills such as classroom management, lesson planning and project-based learning, under the guidance of expert educators. Being chosen to be a FOCUS intern is a competitive process, with most interns being students at the School of Education at the University of The Bahamas who have demonstrated an eagerness to learn about the profession.

As an enthusiastic education major at the former College of The Bahamas, Krista was selected as one of the FOCUS programme’s first interns. Although she officially began her career five years ago, she had a leg up into the field through her FOCUS experience while still in college. Her seven years with FOCUS, first as an intern, and most recently as a coach for other aspiring teachers, played a role in equipping her to progress quickly in the field of education.

Today, Krista is Anatol Rodgers High School’s subject coordinator for the senior school’s mathematics department. In addition to teaching math full-time, she facilitates extra afternoon classes in preparation for national exams. Her busy career reflects the passion for education and for young people that she says she first developed in FOCUS.

“I started my first FOCUS summer thinking that I was going to touch the lives of ten kids,” she reflected. “By the end of the summer, I was the one whose heart was touched.”

Krista believed the introduction of the project-based learning concept that guides FOCUS had the most impact on her. This approach helped her develop a respect for students’ abilities to drive and facilitate their own learning.

“Embracing project-based learning forced me to abandon boring lessons, and taught me the art of developing engaging and exciting lessons. It also taught me management strategies and gave me an opportunity to pull that same skill out of others,” she reflected.

Through FOCUS, Krista also was introduced to a variety of online resources and education tools that she still uses today.

After years of serving as an intern, she was excited about her role this summer as a FOCUS coach. Her primary responsibility in this position was to coach others so that they could successfully attain their project-based learning goals with their students. The interns Krista coached looked up to her as a trusted mentor who was readily available to guide them as they grew in their teaching experience.

She said: “Being a FOCUS coach this summer really helped to prepare me for my new leadership role at Anatol Rodgers High School, just as my FOCUS experiences through the years prepared me to meet the needs of students.”

Krista remembers a time when she was faced with the unexpected challenge of meeting a student’s needs at school. After observing a grade 11 student who was known for being defiant and not completing his school work, she reached out to him and found that he was in a home without resources. Krista began mentoring the student and assisted him with school projects. She remembers the pride he felt when he excitedly told her that he received an A grade on a major project because of her assistance. Today this same student is in college and working toward a degree in Business Management.

“As a direct result of being a part of the FOCUS family, I’ve made significant personal growth as an educator and a leader. That means I’m better equipped to influence and shape our nation’s youth.”

“Gain An Edge” is a weekly collaboration of the Lyford Cay Foundations, Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on higher education. To share your thoughts, email gainanedge@tribunemedia.net.