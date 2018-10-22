‘Disney’S Go-Ahead Shows We Need Plan’

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

ENVIRONMENTALISTS are calling for “better national planning” in terms of economic and environmental sustainability in the wake of the Minnis administration’s decision to approve Disney Cruise Line’s proposal for Lighthouse Point, South Eleuthera.

Despite Disney Cruise Line’s President Jeff Vahle’s assurance that the project will preserve the “natural beauty” of the site, environmental organisations such as the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) and Lighthouse Point Partners (LPP) are describing the decision as “regrettable” and a disappointment.

After months of controversy, the National Economic Council approved Disney’s proposal on Friday.

The government’s decision came despite calls from Disney’s competitor, LPP, to delay the decision for 60-days to give LPP an equal opportunity to present its proposal for the property to the public.

BREEF Executive Director Casuarina McKinney-Lambert also regretted that Disney’s proposal was approved before this alternative plan could have been considered.

“While most of the land is privately owned, there are key pieces of the Lighthouse Point property that are Crown Land, and this project will also heavily impact the seabed and surrounding marine resources that are outside of the boundaries of the property and belong to the Bahamian people,” Mrs McKinney-Lambert said in a statement.

“This decision highlights the desperate need for better national planning and decision-making when it comes to our economic and environmental sustainability as an island nation, and underscores the importance of BREEF’s work in environmental education throughout the country.”

In a statement released on Friday, Mr Vahle expressed excitement at the outcome.

“We are excited to reach this important milestone and look forward to working with government and the people of the Bahamas to create new economic opportunities while preserving the natural beauty of Lighthouse Point,” he said.

“We are grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from so many in Eleuthera and look forward to further developing relationships that will endure for many years to come.

“In the short-term, we are focused on reaching an agreement that is mutually beneficial for the Bahamas and our company, as well as moving forward with an environmental impact assessment and environmental management plan. Our team also looks forward to working with local artists, historians and others as we ensure that the stories and culture of the Bahamas shine through when Disney guests and Bahamians alike visit this special place.”

On Friday, LPP condemned the government for “(capitulating) to the demands of Disney Cruise Line to develop a private cruise port” at the site.

“Unlike the sustainable proposal of the (LPP), the government, in this decision, is perpetuating a failed model, with limited spend by cruise passengers on the island of Eleuthera, compared to stay-over visitors, with no chance of Bahamian ownership of the core enterprise,” the statement says.

“Whereas our proposal would have created jobs immediately upon the acquisition of the property, Disney’s proposal will not have any meaningful impact on the employment of persons in South Eleuthera until at least 2023.

“Even on the construction of Disney’s quarter of a billion-dollar pier, there is every indication those funds will be spent with a US firm, with Bahamian contractors receiving little to nothing.”

LPP added it submitted its own proposal to the government on September 28, noting this plan was not presented at a town meeting held in Green Castle on October 10.

LPP described this town meeting, which Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis attended, as being “more like a Disney rally,” alleging “residents opposed to Disney’s proposal were shouted down and intimidated by pro-Disney supporters, without any intervention by the prime minister or any member of (his) delegation.”