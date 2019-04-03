‘We Must Have Transparency Over Police Departures’

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE government should be more transparent about the recent departure of several senior law enforcement officers, opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday.

At least eight police officers and several defence force officers near retirement who have weeks of accumulated vacation leave have recently been directed to take their leave and then retire.

Critics have questioned whether all the officers have enough vacation leave to last until the date of their expected retirement. Some also question whether the government has sent home every senior officer near retirement who has accumulated many weeks of vacation.

“There are other persons on the force who would fall in the same categories of people who they let go,” Mr Davis said. “The question is why these persons and not others who are remaining. That explanation would require them to being fully transparent, which would include identifying other senior officers and the amount of vacation they have and why they are being kept on with preference to those who they are sending on.”

Mr Davis also revealed that the Public Accounts Committee, which he heads, has completed an interim report. The PAC has been stifled this term, with the Minnis administration refusing to answer its requests for information, citing its interpretation of a ruling former House Speaker Dr Kendal Major made in 2015.

Mr Davis said: “The report that has been adopted by the majority is ready. The government’s member has indicated that he wants to consider putting a minority report in so he has been given an opportunity to consider that. We will meet on April 8 to formally adopt the report and if the House meets next Wednesday we will present it then or at the next sitting.”

Mr Davis also could not reveal the PLP’s convention plans, saying he is awaiting a report from the convention committee. The convention was supposed to happen in May but could not secure three consecutive days in May to host the event at the Melia hotel, Mr Davis has said. PLP chairman Fred Mitchell has said the convention could be postponed.