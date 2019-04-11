Plp To Have Its Say On Immigration Bill

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Official Opposition is planning to make recommendations to the government’s Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Bill 2018 now out for public consultation.

Philip “Brave” Davis, official opposition leader, noted that following a briefing with Dame Anita Allen, Law Reform and Revision Commission chairwoman, it was confirmed that the version of the bill in the public domain is not set in stone, leaving room for changes.

He said the party will consult and decide on the aspects it believes should be revised. “We were briefed today (yesterday) by Dame Allen who indicated that the proposed document being circulated is being circulated without regard to what the commission would have gathered from conversations reviewing issues that impact the immigration, asylum and nationality, particularly having regard to the constitutional provisions,” Mr Davis said yesterday. “The document that has been produced and is in circulation would have been produced from the law commissioner’s office without any input as yet from the government and it is not carved in stone.

“I would perhaps call it a consultative paper they put out to get the views of all stakeholders including the government, the opposition and the wider public. Then thereafter a final document will be produced that will reflect the views and philosophy of the present government. We have been invited to make some recommendations to it, which we hope to be able to do in due course.”

The Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Bill 2018 features expanded grounds for the refusal of citizenship under the constitution, and registration and naturalisation under the law to include terrorism, human and drug trafficking, as well as gang-related activities.

Activities that are against the interests of national security and public policy are also included as proposed grounds for refusal.

While existing clauses concerning the renunciation and deprivation of citizenship are re-enacted, it is now required to notify people who are being deprived, and mandates an inquiry be held before the decision is carried out. The bill specifies that deprivation of citizenship applies to people who have been naturalised under articles 7, 9 and 10 of the constitution. This includes people who were born in The Bahamas and applied to get citizenship because their parents were non-Bahamians; people who were born outside The Bahamas to a Bahamian woman and applied to get citizenship; and foreigners who marry a Bahamian citizen and got citizenship through application.

The new bill also proposes to establish a new regime of appeals for the Immigration Department.