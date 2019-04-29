Billionaire Us Family To Buy Roberts’ Hotel

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A billionaire US family has been confirmed as the purchaser-in-waiting for Rupert Roberts’ Bimini Sands resort, Tribune Business can reveal.

The Super Value chief, in response to this newspaper’s inquiries, disclosed that the Asplundh family – who Forbes magazine named as America’s 103rd wealthiest family in 2015, with a net worth of $2.6bn – are the buyers lined up to acquire the property.

Describing the purchasers as top-class, Mr Roberts said their arrival was in the best interests of both Bimini Sands and the wider Bahamian economy.

“You’re correct,” he replied, when Tribune Business sought confirmation that the Asplundhs are the potential buyers. “I think it’s a really good investor to introduce to The Bahamas. I think they’re going to be good for The Bahamas.

“I think they’re gold-plated and royalty. I would imagine the Government will be anxious to approve them and really get things going.

“It’s a good, solid family. They’re all salt of the earth, very nice people and very easy to deal with.”

The Asplundhs, who originate from Philadelphia, trace the source of their wealth to their 91-year-old business, Asplundh Tree Expert, which cuts trees and vegetation for electrical utility companies.

Now under its third generation of family ownership, the company is described as a $3.1bn revenue business that employs a 35,000-strong workforce across multiple US states.

It has operated in the Caribbean region before, most notably in Puerto Rico during the first half of 2018 when tree and line repair crews were deployed to help restore power following the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Maria.

Tribune Business sources suggested that the Bimini Sands acquisition is a $15m deal which the parties are hoping to close rapidly, although Mr Roberts did not confirm any of this.

One Bimini Sands homeowner, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed their desire for a quick sale and take over by the family.

They told Tribune Business: “Rupert Roberts is a very nice guy, but he knows nothing about resort operations.”

“He’s obviously very good at banking and grocery stores, but it’s time for a change because it’s [Bimini Sands] withering on the vine.”

They added of the Asplundhs: “I know they have the money. It’ll be a total revamp, putting in paving for the roads which are currently dirt roads with pot holes, and really fixing the place up.

“The place will be off to the races. It’s a no-brainer. It’s going to take someone with a bit of vision and money, and who knows what they’re doing. The second this deal closes property values are going to double overnight. Right now, they’re in the toilet.”

Mr Roberts, in a previous interview with Tribune Business, acknowledged that his expertise lay outside the resort business especially since the passing of his late Bimini Sands business partner, Frank Cooney, three to four years ago.

He said the existing 166 homeowners’ would likely be “thrilled” with the buyer and their plans for a property that currently features 216 units and around 60 marina slips.

“It’s something I’ve worked for 20-25 years, and built 216 condo units and dug the marina,” Mr Roberts said. “I would like to see somebody else complete the vision I had for it, and turn it into another gem in the Caribbean. It’s literally 40 nautical miles from Miami. It’s the beginning of yachting to Paradise; the gateway to The Bahamas. Bimini is the first island they hit.

“With government’s co-operation it’s going to be a little gem there on Bimini, and Bimini Sands will become very famous like Cat Cay.” That is the high-end, luxury private island community nearby that is home to multiple wealthy residents.

The Asplundhs will be acquiring the 50 condo units yet to be sold, which Mr Roberts has described as “brand new” with just under half - some 24 - already furnished.

“These people are very creative, very well financed,” he previously said of the potential purchaser, “and I think it’s the right fit. I’m not getting any younger. Let a young group take that.

“I think the home owners are going to be thrilled. The marina I think could sell itself. There are 60-some slips that could be increased to 160. I just don’t have the time to develop it. I don’t visit Bimini enough for pleasure.”