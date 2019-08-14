Govt Review Of Sex Education Underway

By FARRAH JOHNSON

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd yesterday said the government is reviewing school curriculum to ensure that it is “relevant for the 21st century,” including increasing sexual education for students.

Stating that a revised syllabus is “very much underway,” Mr Lloyd explained that sex ed, which comes under reproductive health in family life classes, is one of the subjects under review.

“As you know one of the items on the agenda of the Free National Movement government in education this term is a reformed curriculum,” he said.

“So absolutely we’re looking at everything involving reproductive health, particularly in an era where there are (not only) so many sexually transmitted diseases, but other varieties of incidences involving sex.”

Following the release of a recent Department of Public Health report which revealed an increase in sexually transmitted diseases among young people, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands also said the country must “acknowledge the problem” so that it can be adequately addressed.

“I think we have a real challenge that the greatest number of new cases of HIV and the greatest burden of sexually transmitted infections is occurring in our young people,” he told The Tribune.

“And so we are losing our young people in part to sexually transmitted infections,” he furthered.

Dr Sands said he also intends to “have a discussion” with Mr Lloyd to determine the best way to address the situation.

“Understand that health has a perspective and education has a perspective and ultimately we will continue to collaborate,” he said.